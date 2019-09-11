SpaKinect CEO Speaking On Emerging Telehealth Market: Medical Spas and Aesthetic Medicine

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alain Gazaui, chief executive of SpaKinect Corp--a centralized telehealth practitioners network for real time delivery of medical spa treatment approvals, will be speaking on emerging markets and telehealth models for the medical spa and aesthetic medicine industry at Telehealth Secrets Conference October 2-4, 2019 in Silicon Valley.

Gazaui brings an extensive history in healthcare technology to the firm. After graduating from USC, he started a pharmaceutical repacking business, designed for physicians to offer in office medicine fulfillment for patients, while capturing a much needed revenue stream. He then joined Chartscape, a leading EMR provider with clientele such as UCLA Oncology and the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Using those experiences, he then founded a managed service organization that began using telemedicine as a way to offer reduced cost services to medical organizations spanning wide geographic areas. This led to the starting of SpaKinect and the force behind its successful expansion. Alain prioritizes collaborative approaches to operations and the principle that defined business alignment is a dependency to achieve rapid growth.

Telehealth offers on-demand face-to-face video sessions between medical spa patients and providers to meet medical board compliance for aesthetic treatments. SpaKinect has been offering on-demand good faith evaluations (a required initial examination before starting an aesthetic treatment) at the click of a button via VSee telehealth.

All states have some type of rule requiring a physician to prescribe a course of

treatment (sometimes called a good faith evaluation) before medical spa services may be rendered. According to an AmSpa State of the Medical Spa Industry Report, 37% of respondents either do not complete an initial good faith evaluation prior to a patient's first treatment at the medical spa or do not use an approved provider (physician, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner) to complete the initial evaluation. These have led to nurse arrests and medical spa shut downs.

Telehealth addresses a key business problem for medspas by providing cost-effective, on-demand initial evaluation coverage for potential patients without the need of an additional onsite provider.

For the past 7 years, SpaKinect has developed a telehealth model that



More than tripled the amount of coverage time offered

Lowered patient wait times to 72 seconds.

Experienced a 94 percent increase in the number of patients seen

Scale services into 5 states.

"VSee's powerful platform and amazing support staff have made it possible for us to scale to where we are today," said Alain Gazaui, CEO of SpaKinect, "I'm excited to share about the telehealth opportunities in the fast growing medical spa industry and how SpaKinect continues to use telehealth to push the boundaries of this emerging space"

Dr. Milton Chen, VSee CEO said, "VSee is proud to be the telehealth software of choice to support SpaKinect's emerging telehealth service model. We understand that clinical workflows are incredibly complex and require a tailored telehealth platform to achieve success. We look forward to learning more about SpaKinect's vision for the future."

Alain Gazaui will be joining 60+ speakers from UnitedHealth, Berkshire Hathaway, NBC Comcast, Salesforce CMO, MDLIVE founder, Zenefits CEO and more. He will be speaking on "The Intelligent Spa: A Collaborative Telehealth Model" on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Seating for Telehealth Secrets is limited and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, visit http://vsee.com/conference

About SpaKinect

SpaKinect provides a centralized TeleHealth practitioners network that operate as a coordinated natural extension of an aesthetic treatment approval program. This combined with the strengths of the local medical spa personnel is a highly effective, efficient, and scalable TeleHealth ecosystem. With our real time delivery of treatment approvals and our easy to use HIPAA compliant TeleHealth software, our platform creates an environment of compliance and accountability. Learn more at spakinect.com

About VSee

VSee is the telehealth company behind NASA Space Station, Trinity, DaVita, MDLIVE and 1,200+ customers, and the parent company of This American Doc medical group—an airbnb-like company for physician staffing. VSee empowers health organizations and practitioners to achieve better patient care and improved efficiency through simple, scalable telehealth. Its flexible platform provides fast customization for a wide range of complex triage workflows from ER diversion to e-ICU to on-call specialist consults to chronic care management. Learn more at vsee.com.

About Telehealth Secrets

Telehealth Secrets is the one conference for healthcare leaders and innovators focused on driving business growth through virtual health disruption. This year features 60+ speakers from UnitedHealth, Berkshire Hathaway, NBC Comcast, Anthem, Cigna, NextGen, Salesforce, Zenefits, Medstars, two telehealth law panels, an investor roundtable, 1-minute open mic pitches, and more. Peel back the hype, explore high growth opportunities, smart tech trends, and new patient-centered care models to achieve adoption and impact our broken healthcare system. Find the right people and right partners to make money, close deals, and move projects forward. http://vsee.com/conference

