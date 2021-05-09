SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

09.05.2021 18:00:00

SpaceX to Launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) announced today the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon—the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE—will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Geometric Energy Corporation's DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will involve Geometric Space Corporation (GSC) mission management collaborating with SpaceX to launch a 40kg cubesat as a rideshare on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in Q1 2022. The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems.

"Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector," said Geometric Energy's Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

Indeed, through this very transaction, DOGE has proven to be a fast, reliable, and cryptographically secure digital currency that operates when traditional banks cannot and is sophisticated enough to finance a commercial Moon mission in full. It has been chosen as the unit of account for all lunar business between SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation and sets precedent for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

POINTBLANK LLC, Mimir Solutions, and Iteration Syndicate (ITS) will collaborate with Geometric on software and hardware design for the mission. Additional payload space will be allocated to include digital art in the form of space plaques provided by GeometricLabs Corporation and Geometric Gaming Corporation.

Sam Reid, CEO, sam@geometricenergy.ca
Walter Reid, Director of Communications, walter@geometricenergy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spacex-to-launch-doge-1-to-the-moon-301287016.html

SOURCE Geometric Energy Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

07.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen an der DAX-Spitze
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
07.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA als Signalgeber / EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
Rohstoffexperte kritisiert zu niedrigen Goldpreis: Das wäre der eigentliche Realpreis
EU kauft von BioNTech/Pfizer bis zu 1,8 Milliarden weitere Impfdosen
Fokus auf US-Tech-Werte: DNB kauft bei Apple und Tesla zu - und China-Aktien werden aus Depot geworfen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum findet Buffett-Vize Charlie Munger den Bitcoin "ekelhaft"
KW 18: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Goldbarren und -münzen sind begehrter denn je - obwohl die Goldnachfrage sinkt
Blackrock-Gründer Larry Fink: Institutionelle Investoren zeigen kein Interesse an Kryptowährungen
Nur unter dieser Bedingung könnte Amazon in den Dow Jones aufsteigen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit