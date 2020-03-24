|
24.03.2020 09:00:00
SpaceConnects.Us Astronauts Discuss Living In Living In Isolation Here On Earth And Among The Stars
LUXEMBOURG and BERLIN and PARIS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceConnects.Us, an event connecting Europe and the world with astronauts and celebrities with a message of hope and inspiration, has been announced by Asteroid Foundation and the European Space Agency (ESA).
WHEN? Thursday, 26 March; from 16:00 - 21:00 CENTRAL EUROPEAN TIME
WHERE? SpaceConnects.Us We can also provide you with a broadcast or web signal of the feed.
The world is at a historic standstill. Borders are closing and millions of people are quarantined due to the spread of COVID-19.
While we fight this battle and defeat the invisible enemy, solidarity and mutual encouragement are more important for us than ever before. We want to send out a message of unity and hope, join forces and give us, especially our children and youngsters, confidence in our intelligence, our science, ourselves and the place we live in.
When we asked space agencies and astronauts whether they could help us to learn how to go far and beyond, how to cope with staggering challenges and find mental and physical practices to live in isolation, the answer was overwhelmingly positive. We are launching a virtual global town hall to exchange with them and all those who are fascinated by space and ready to learn from it.
The #SPACECONNECTSUS PROGRAM: Remote sessions with astronauts and guests from all over the world who speak to children, young adults and their families and friends about their experience and techniques in confined places and what else space may provide to help, their trust in science and the sources of their inspiration. The event will be 100% free and digital.
The programme runs in five languages: Dutch, English, German, Italian and French, running one specific language with different hosts and different participants straight after the other.
TIMES:
Dutch (NL)
16:00-16:30 CET
11:00-11:30 EST
08:00-08:30 PST
German (DE)
17:00-17:30 CET
12:00-12:30 EST
09:00-09:30 PST
Italian (IT)
18:00-18:30 CET
13:00-13:30 EST
10:00-10:30 PST
French (FR)
19:00-19:30 CET
14:00-14:30 EST
11:00-11:30 PST
English (EN)
20:00-21:00 CET
15:00-16:00 EST
12:00-13:00 PST
List of confirmed guests below, more in process.
Hosts
- Brian Cox(English)
- Ranga Yogeshwar (German)
- Bruce Benamran (French)
- Italian (TBD)
Planned participating astronauts
- Tim Peake (ESA)
- Alexander Gerst (ESA)
- Samantha Cristoforetti (ESA)
- Tom Jones (NASA)
- Dorin Prunariu (Romanian)
- Thomas Reiter (ESA)
- Nicole Stott (NASA)
- Matthias Maurer (ESA)
- Frank De Winne (ESA)
- Andre Kuipers (ESA)
Planned participating personalities
- Mayim Bialik (Big Bang)
- Murad Osmann (Photographer)
- Alison Pill (StarTrek Picard)
- Paulina Chávez (Actor)
- Angélique Kidjo (Singer)
- Olivia Newton-John (Singer)
- Brian Blessed (Actor)
- Jan Wörner (ESA Director General)
- Gianluca Masi (Virtualtelescope.eu)
Join in the conversation on Social Media!
- Website: SpaceConnects.Us
- Twitter: @asteroidday #SpaceConnectsUs;
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/AsteroidDay
- YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/asteroidday
PARTNERS:
This program is non-commercial and is made possible by the following partners who contribute in-kind services: Asteroid Day, ESA, Association of Space Explorers, BCE, SES, Films United, Wave-L and PlanB.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spaceconnectsus-astronauts-discuss-living-in-living-in-isolation-here-on-earth-and-among-the-stars-301028722.html
SOURCE Asteroid Foundation
