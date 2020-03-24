24.03.2020 09:00:00

SpaceConnects.Us Astronauts Discuss Living In Living In Isolation Here On Earth And Among The Stars

LUXEMBOURG and BERLIN and PARIS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceConnects.Us, an event connecting Europe and the world with astronauts and celebrities with a message of hope and inspiration, has been announced by Asteroid Foundation and the European Space Agency (ESA).

#SPACECONNECTSUS - LIVING IN ISOLATION HERE ON EARTH AND AMONG THE STARS

WHEN? Thursday, 26 March; from 16:00 - 21:00 CENTRAL EUROPEAN TIME
WHERE? SpaceConnects.Us  We can also provide you with a broadcast or web signal of the feed.

The world is at a historic standstill. Borders are closing and millions of people are quarantined due to the spread of COVID-19.

While we fight this battle and defeat the invisible enemy, solidarity and mutual encouragement are more important for us than ever before. We want to send out a message of unity and hope, join forces and give us, especially our children and youngsters, confidence in our intelligence, our science, ourselves and the place we live in.

When we asked space agencies and astronauts whether they could help us to learn how to go far and beyond, how to cope with staggering challenges and find mental and physical practices to live in isolation, the answer was overwhelmingly positive. We are launching a virtual global town hall to exchange with them and all those who are fascinated by space and ready to learn from it.

The #SPACECONNECTSUS  PROGRAM: Remote sessions with astronauts and guests from all over the world who speak to children, young adults and their families and friends about their experience and techniques in confined places and what else space may provide to help, their trust in science and the sources of their inspiration. The event will be 100% free and digital.

The programme runs in five languages: Dutch, English, German, Italian and French, running one specific language with different hosts and different participants straight after the other.

TIMES:

Dutch (NL)

16:00-16:30 CET 

11:00-11:30 EST 

08:00-08:30 PST

German (DE)

17:00-17:30 CET 

12:00-12:30 EST 

09:00-09:30 PST

Italian (IT)

18:00-18:30 CET 

13:00-13:30 EST 

10:00-10:30 PST

French (FR)

19:00-19:30 CET 

14:00-14:30 EST 

11:00-11:30 PST

English (EN)

20:00-21:00 CET 

15:00-16:00 EST 

12:00-13:00 PST

List of confirmed guests below, more in process.

Hosts

  • Brian Cox(English)
  • Ranga Yogeshwar (German)
  • Bruce Benamran (French)
  • Italian (TBD)

Planned participating astronauts

  • Tim Peake (ESA)
  • Alexander Gerst (ESA)
  • Samantha Cristoforetti (ESA)
  • Tom Jones (NASA)
  • Dorin Prunariu (Romanian)
  • Thomas Reiter (ESA)
  • Nicole Stott (NASA)
  • Matthias Maurer (ESA)
  • Frank De Winne (ESA)
  • Andre Kuipers (ESA)

Planned participating personalities

  • Mayim Bialik (Big Bang)
  • Murad Osmann (Photographer)
  • Alison Pill (StarTrek Picard)
  • Paulina Chávez (Actor)
  • Angélique Kidjo (Singer)
  • Olivia Newton-John (Singer)
  • Brian Blessed (Actor)
  • Jan Wörner (ESA Director General)
  • Gianluca Masi (Virtualtelescope.eu)

Join in the conversation on Social Media!

  • Website: SpaceConnects.Us
  • Twitter: @asteroidday #SpaceConnectsUs;
  • Facebook: www.facebook.com/AsteroidDay
  • YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/asteroidday

PARTNERS:
This program is non-commercial and is made possible by the following partners who contribute in-kind services: Asteroid Day, ESA, Association of Space Explorers, BCE, SES, Films United, Wave-L and PlanB.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spaceconnectsus-astronauts-discuss-living-in-living-in-isolation-here-on-earth-and-among-the-stars-301028722.html

SOURCE Asteroid Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
23.03.20
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
23.03.20
Gemeinsam stark
23.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI mit sattem Zuschlag -- DAX startet über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen kräftig im Plus
Shell stemmt sich mit Kostensenkungen gegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit sattem Zuschlag -- DAX startet über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen kräftig im Plus
Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpfen am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung. Der deutsche Leitindex lässt mit dem Handelsstart die wichtige 9'000-Zähler-Marke hinter sich. Am Dienstag greifen die Anleger in Asien wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB