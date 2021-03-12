SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’695 0.6%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1102 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’722 0.0%  Bitcoin 53’308 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9289 0.4%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 
12.03.2021 19:14:00

Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz to Make Room for New Crewmates

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three residents of the International Space Station will take a spin around their orbital neighborhood in the Soyuz MS-17 on Friday, March 19, relocating the spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of the next set of crew members. Live coverage on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website will begin at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA and Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, will undock from the Earth-facing port of the station's Rassvet module at 12:38 p.m. and dock again at the space-facing Poisk docking port at 1:07 p.m.

The relocation will free up the Rassvet port for the docking of another Soyuz vehicle, designated Soyuz MS-18, which will carry three Expedition 65 crew members to the station next month. NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos' Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are scheduled to launch to the station Friday, April 9, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

This will be the 15th overall Soyuz port relocation and the first since August 2019.

Rubins, Ryzhikov, and Kud-Sverchkov will return to Earth April 17 in the Soyuz MS-17 that carried them to the space station in October 2020.

SOURCE NASA

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

