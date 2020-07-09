SPA Awarded Nuclear Weapons Surety Support Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was awarded a five year contract from Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) with the first year valued just above $7M.

Under this contract, SPA will provide strategic policy, compliance, safety engineering, and assessment support. SPA's world class team of experts possesses a deep history supporting the Nuclear Surety program, and will utilize advanced and cutting edge analysis, modeling, simulation, and data analytics expertise to deliver innovative and effective solutions to SSP.

"The Nuclear Surety program is an essential mission for the Department of Defense and one that our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about, and has been for decades," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are humbled and grateful to continue our long standing partnership with SSP supporting its critically important safety and security mission."

