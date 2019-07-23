+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 02:06:00

SPA Acquires Veracity Forecasting and Analysis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) has acquired Veracity Forecasting and Analysis, Inc. (Veracity).  Terms of the transaction, which closed on July 21, are not being disclosed.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

Veracity provides decision support services in the government and defense sector that help large enterprises clarify complex choices. Applying operations research, data science, modeling and simulation, and predictive analytics, they develop decision support tools that improve the speed and quality of complex decision making, whether the decision involves people, places, things, or their combinations.

"With the addition of Veracity, SPA strengthens its position as a leader in operations analysis for national security and defense systems, and broadens our capabilities in the key technical areas of data science and software development," said William Vantine, CEO of SPA.

"Veracity is excited and pleased to join SPA," said Mike Macedonia, founder and CEO of Veracity. "Partnering with SPA will afford us the opportunity to offer decision support and prescriptive analytics to a broader set of government sector organizations and challenges."

Squire Patton Boggs LLP served as legal advisor to SPA. Holland and Knight LLP served as legal advisor to Veracity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spa-acquires-veracity-forecasting-and-analysis-300889075.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.19
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Favoritenwechsel bei Edelmetallen: Silber läuft Gold den Rang ab
22.07.19
Börsengiganten öffnen ihre Bücher
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
22.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
22.07.19
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Continental-Aktie nachbörslich schwach: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag moderat im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB