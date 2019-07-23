SPA Acquires Veracity Forecasting and Analysis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) has acquired Veracity Forecasting and Analysis, Inc. (Veracity). Terms of the transaction, which closed on July 21, are not being disclosed.

Veracity provides decision support services in the government and defense sector that help large enterprises clarify complex choices. Applying operations research, data science, modeling and simulation, and predictive analytics, they develop decision support tools that improve the speed and quality of complex decision making, whether the decision involves people, places, things, or their combinations.

"With the addition of Veracity, SPA strengthens its position as a leader in operations analysis for national security and defense systems, and broadens our capabilities in the key technical areas of data science and software development," said William Vantine, CEO of SPA.

"Veracity is excited and pleased to join SPA," said Mike Macedonia, founder and CEO of Veracity. "Partnering with SPA will afford us the opportunity to offer decision support and prescriptive analytics to a broader set of government sector organizations and challenges."

Squire Patton Boggs LLP served as legal advisor to SPA. Holland and Knight LLP served as legal advisor to Veracity.

