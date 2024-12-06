|
06.12.2024 12:54:47
SP Group to phase out production activities at Accoat facility in Kvistgaard
Accoat A/S, a 100% owned SP Group subsidiary, will close all production activities at the facility in Kvistgaard within the next 12 months.
Phasing out the activities will entail minor one-off costs, the extent of which is still being assessed, and will be included in the budget for 2025. The one-off costs relate to the phase out of the production facilities, where certain activities may be transferred to other parts of the group, dismissal of employees etc.
The decision is made after evaluations of how Accoat, not being a core activity, matches the future strategy for the entire SP Group. Furthermore, there is uncertainty associated with the future use of PFAS substances in production due to upcoming international and Danish regulation combined with a recognition that the production plant is inappropriately located in the middle of a residential area.
There are no changes to SP Group’s expectations for 2024, which remain a revenue growth of 10-16%, an EBITDA margin of 19-21% and an EBT margin of 11-13%.
Accoat is expected to generate approx. 1% of total SP Group revenue and approx. 1% of total EBITDA in 2024. Consequently, the phase out of the activities will have only a minor impact on future financial results for SP Group.
Reference is made to the attached press release published by Accoat today.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu SP Group A-S Bearer Shs
|
14.11.24
|Ausblick: SP Group A-S Bearer verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SP Group A-S Bearer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.08.24
|Ausblick: SP Group A-S Bearer stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SP Group A-S Bearer zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SP Group A-S Bearer Shs
Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.
Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI gibt nach -- DAX nimmt seine Rekordfahrt wieder auf -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Gewinne in China
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland fährt der Markt einen neuen Rekordstand ein. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag uneinheitlich zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}