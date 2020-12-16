SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’199 1.1%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0766 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’854 1.4%  Bitcoin 17’238 0.9%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.1%  Öl 50.8 0.8% 

Jetzt neu: Hebelprodukte auf Tech-Werte wie Airbnb, Doordash, Snowflake, Palantir, etc. -w-
16.12.2020 06:01:00

Sovereign Intelligence Launches New Geodata-Analysis-as-a-Service to Provide Accurate Location Intelligence on a Global Scale.

Sovereign.ai responds to intelligence demand for observing population dynamics and pattern of life analysis for marketing, business intelligence, and national security applications.

WASHINGTON and LONDON and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Intelligence, a bespoke Artificial Intelligence specialist in financial services and enterprise risk software, is launching a powerful software application built for those who need automated answers for real world problems involving marketing strategies, corporate investigations, business intelligence, national security, law enforcement, and physical security.

"When it comes to location intelligence, precision is everything. We curate nearly 16 billion observable events every day to bring our clients the most accurate footfall traffic and pattern of life analysis the market has seen,"  said Mark Johnson, Founder & CEO, Sovereign Intelligence. "We cover every country in the world, providing automated geodata analysis with interactive reporting, tailored to meet your needs."  The Sovereign team has a history of solving difficult intelligence problems for the largest social network, ride-sharing service, payment processing company, and hotel group.

"If you are looking for fast, accurate, privacy-led location intelligence, whether a small organization or a government agency, you can onboard today to start getting real insight into critical footfall traffic questions."

About Sovereign Intelligence

Sovereign Intelligence leverages proprietary AI to solve difficult enterprise risk questions.  Locint.sovereign.ai observes over 16 billion events daily to curate powerful geodata analysis for footfall traffic on a global scale.  Locint.sovereign.ai is part of our Activity-based intelligence platform that will be launched in 2021. Founded in 2014, Sovereign is headquartered in McLean, VA with offices in London, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Visit locint.sovereign.ai or contact us at locint@sovereign.ai to find out more.

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 79.06
2.22 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
1.57 %
Part Grp Hldg 986.20
1.50 %
CS Group 11.27
1.35 %
UBS Group 12.58
1.13 %
Sika 229.00
-0.82 %
Givaudan 3’595.00
-1.02 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.13 %
Novartis 79.68
-1.94 %
Lonza Grp 541.20
-2.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
15.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
15.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Autobauer mit 45% Barriere und 10.50% Coupon p.a. in CHF
15.12.20
SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche lanciert Krebstest und erhält Schweizer Zulassung für Lungenkrebstherapie - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
Moderna-Aktie leichter: US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Corona-Impfstoff
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Huber+Suhner-Aktie in Rot: Huber + Suhner Ziel von Cyberattacke - Produktion steht still
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EMA-Entscheidung über Zulassung von Impfstoff am 21. Dezember
Implenia gewinnt Grossauftrag von UBS für Sanierung von Hauptsitz - Implenia-Aktie gefragt
Milliardär-Status erreicht: BioNTech-Mitgründer Ugur Sahin profitiert von Impftstoffhoffnung
Swiss Re-Aktie fester: Versicherte Katastrophenschäden steigen um einen Drittel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet im Plus -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Schluss deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Dienstag etwas, wogegen der Frankfurter Handel äusserst positiv verlief. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit