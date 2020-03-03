Sovcombank Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Non-Executive Directors

MOSCOW, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovcombank announced that the Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of two new Independent Non-Executive Directors, Regina von Fleming and Joel Lautier.

Regina von Fleming has 25 years of experience working in Central and Eastern Europe. Previously she served as CEO of Axel Springer Russia for 10 years, where she successfully led the media group's transition from print to digital, and has also held senior and advisory positions at companies such as Hürriyet Group, Delta Capital, Krone AG and others. Ms von Fleming also has substantial executive and supervisory board experience, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of NYSE- and MOEX-listed MTS, as well as on the Board of Directors of Chelpipe Group.

Joel Lautier has more than 15 years of experience in M&A, Strategy, Private Equity and Venture Capital. He is the founder and CEO of Russian investment bank RGG Capital, and has has extensive Board experience, currently serving on the Board of Directors of MOEX-listed Yevropeyskaya Elektrotechnika (Electrical Equipment), and has previously served on the Board of chemicals group Sintez-OKA, and was Chairman of the Board of Russian Magnesium.

Sergey Khotimskiy, First Deputy Chairman of Sovcombank, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Regina and Joel to the Sovcombank Board of Directors, and I have no doubt that their considerable experience and expertise will be of great value to us as we continue to grow. As a bank, we have always recognised the importance of having best-in-class corporate governance. The addition of Regina and Joel as Independent Directors is another important step as we take our governance to a new level."

About Sovcombank:

Sovcombank is one of the largest private banks in Russia with RUB 1 tn in assets under IFRS. Its network of 2,447 offices and mini-offices employs 16,000 people across 1,034 Russian cities and towns that span 75 regions.

Sovcombank's shareholders, in addition to the bank's founders – Sergey and Dmitry Khotimskiy and their business partners – include Russian financial investors, members of the bank's management, as well as Russian Direct Investment Fund and a number of international investment funds from Asia and the Middle East, including Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia), Qatar Investment Authority, SBI Holdings and others.

