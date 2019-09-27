27.09.2019 02:00:00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m. Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) will host an Analyst Day from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 2, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.  John Hester, president and chief executive officer, and other members of the senior management team will make the presentation and will answer questions from on-site participants.

The presentation materials will be accessible on the Company's website at https://investors.swgasholdings.com on October 2, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporationprovides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

 

