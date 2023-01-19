|
20.01.2023 00:32:00
Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:
When:
Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
Who:
Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Web Address: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-january-26-2023-301726362.html
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Southwest Airlines Co.
Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der GLENCORE, VISA und AMERICAN WATER WORKS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen belasten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst unter 15'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel, teils deutlich, nach. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag ein schwächerer Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}