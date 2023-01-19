SMI 11'259 -1.0%  SPI 14'448 -1.0%  Dow 33'045 -0.8%  DAX 14'920 -1.7%  Euro 0.9921 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'094 -1.9%  Gold 1'932 1.5%  Bitcoin 19'273 1.7%  Dollar 0.9157 -0.1%  Öl 86.4 2.1% 
Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023

Southwest Airlines
39.64 CHF 4.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer


Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer


Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

 

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-january-26-2023-301726362.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

