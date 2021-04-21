 Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 22, 2021 | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 12:45:00

Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 22, 2021

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-april-22-2021-301269287.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

﻿

