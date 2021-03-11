SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’614 1.0%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1077 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’726 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’508 0.9%  Dollar 0.9242 -0.6%  Öl 69.6 2.0% 

11.03.2021 19:04:00

Southwest Airlines expands northwest from MIA for springtime

MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching its first Miami flights last November, Southwest Airlines expanded its route network from Miami International Airport today by adding daily service to four more destinations: Atlanta; Dallas; Denver; and Nashville. The new routes increase Southwest's already strong presence at MIA to a total of 16 daily flights.

(PRNewsfoto/Miami International Airport) (PRNewsfoto/Miami International Airport)

Southwest's twice-daily flights to Atlanta, Denver and Nashville provides Miami passengers with another travel option to those cities, while its daily service to Dallas Love Field Airport establishes a new route from MIA. Southwest already serves both Baltimore and Houston Hobby with four daily flights and Chicago Midway with a daily flight.

"I'm thrilled to see Southwest Airlines expanding their operations at MIA so soon after their first flights just four months ago," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Southwest's arrival in Miami-Dade County is helping to fuel the safe recovery of our tourism industry, and I welcome this expansion offering even more options for residents and visitors."

Prior to Southwest's expansion, its weekly flight schedule was already projected to generate an economic impact of more than $853 million in local business revenue and 6,788 jobs within the local economy annually.

"We deeply appreciate Southwest's decision to strengthen their commitment to MIA and the Miami market with a new total of 16 daily flights," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "Their launch in November is part of the reason why our daily passenger totals continue to reach new highs each month."

Last July, Southwest was recognized as a winner of four awards in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice™ Awards for Airlines, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Southwest Airlines was recognized as: Best Airline in North America; Best Airline in the U.S.; Best Economy in North America; and Best Low-Cost Airline in North America.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Chin
786.251.0588
MIACommunications@miami-airport.com  
www.iflymia.com  

