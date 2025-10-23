Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’094 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’377 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 0.0%  Öl 64.5 4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
CEO von Tesla-Rivale Rivian warnt: Autohersteller ohne Software-Kompetenz stehen vor dem Aus
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: HSBC sieht weiter Aufwärtspotenzial - Acht-Billionen-Dollar-Marke in Sicht?
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...

South State Aktie 24730221 / US8404411097

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.10.2025 03:07:56

SouthState Bank Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SouthState Bank Corp (SSB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $246.64 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $143.18 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SouthState Bank Corp reported adjusted earnings of $262.67 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SouthState Bank Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246.64 Mln. vs. $143.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.86 last year.

Interest Income: $782.38 Mln vs $494.08 Mln. last year.

Non-interest Income: $99.09 Mln. vs $74.93 Mln. last year