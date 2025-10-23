South State Aktie 24730221 / US8404411097
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.10.2025 03:07:56
SouthState Bank Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - SouthState Bank Corp (SSB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $246.64 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $143.18 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.
Excluding items, SouthState Bank Corp reported adjusted earnings of $262.67 million or $2.58 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
SouthState Bank Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $246.64 Mln. vs. $143.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.86 last year.
Interest Income: $782.38 Mln vs $494.08 Mln. last year.
Non-interest Income: $99.09 Mln. vs $74.93 Mln. last year
Nachrichten zu South State Corp
|
23.07.25
|Ausblick: South State verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.25