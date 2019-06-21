Southern Power Announces Investment in Fuel Cell Project in Delaware

ATLANTA, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, has made an investment into utility-scale fuel cell generation with Bloom Energy.

­The investment will support the repowering of an existing fuel cell project located on two sites in New Castle and Newark, Delaware, which currently consist of 30 megawatts (MW) of Bloom Energy Servers.

"This is an excellent project to continue the growth of our partnership with Bloom Energy," said Mark Lantrip, CEO of Southern Power. "We're excited to make an investment in a new technology that can provide generation resources to meet our customers' needs as the energy industry continues to evolve."

In 2016, Bloom Energy and Southern Company formed a strategic alliance to support and deploy innovative fuel cell solutions. This alliance has developed more than 80 MW of fuel cells at sites across the country.

By bringing together the wholesale, utility scale and emerging generating technologies, Southern Company continues to demonstrate its leadership in strategic solutions for an integrated, comprehensive energy solution.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries own 49 facilities operating or under development in 12 states with more than 11,200 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the planned fuel cell project. Southern Company and Southern Power caution that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company and Southern Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in each of Southern Company's and Southern Power's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction and operation of generating facilities; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses and to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives; and potential business strategies, including acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, which cannot be assured to be completed or beneficial to Southern Company or Southern Power. Southern Company and Southern Power expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

