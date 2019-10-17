Southern Nevada Agencies Partner to Initiate Deployment of Strategic Traffic Management Sites in High-Risk Corridors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) have used Waycare's Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to identify and deploy five new Strategic Traffic Management Sites (STMS). The new sites will enable law enforcement to minimize speeding and crashes in high-risk areas. NHP, NDOT, and RTC were awarded funding for this project through a federal grant called Road to Zero (RTZ), managed by the National Safety Council, an initiative launched with the goal of eliminating roadway deaths within 30 years by accelerating advanced technology, prioritizing safety, and doubling down on past accomplishments.

The recently deployed STMS locations provide law enforcement with elevated, protected platforms in visible locations, encouraging drivers to slow down on high-risk corridors of I-15 and US-95. The concept was previously tested during a 2018 pilot program, leveraging Waycare's AI technology to identify critical times and locations where preventative measures would help ease traffic congestion and reduce crashes. The initial pilot was successful, taking place on I-15 south of Russell overpass, showing that 91 percent of speeding drivers slowed down below 65 mph while the STMS pilot sites were active. Furthermore, NHP and NDOT observed a 17 percent reduction in crashes during this period.

The Nevada Highway Patrol played a considerable role in the effort to obtain the RTZ grant. "We are proud to have been awarded the Road to Zero grant that allowed NHP to continue to work in partnership with NDOT and RTC, and further the use of Waycare's cutting-edge technology to make a significant difference in traffic congestion and crashes," said NHP Lieutenant John Arias.

In addition, the Nevada DOT was responsible for constructing the five new STMS locations. "This exciting new technology aids our core mission in making Nevada safe and connected," said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow. "Waycare enables a proactive allocation of resources for improved operational efficiency and smoother commutes resulting in fewer crashes and enhanced driver safety."

In conjunction with NHP and NDOT, RTC uses dynamic messaging (DMS) boards in key areas ahead of STMS sites to encourage drivers to slow down and drive cautiously. "Working collaboratively with NDOT, NHP and Waycare has yielded impressive results that translate into enhanced safety on Southern Nevada roads," added Tina Quigley, RTC CEO. "This grant will enable us to build on the early successes and further leverage advanced technology solutions to improve traffic conditions on our busy highways."

The grant has broad support across the board - all the way up to the state government level.

"Initiating the Road to Zero program demonstrates Nevada's collaboration and commitment to innovation and enhancing road safety," said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, co-chair of the Nevada Legislature Tech Caucus. "It's great to see our agencies joining forces, leveraging technology like AI, and obtaining federal grants to help prevent speeding and crashes on some of our most populated highways."

SOURCE Nevada Highway Patrol