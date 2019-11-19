+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2019 20:47:00

Southern Explorations Introduces Newest Team Member

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to South America and Central America, is thrilled to introduce the newest member of their team; Alexandra Paz, Galapagos Sales & Operations Support.

Southern Explorations, Adventure Travel in Latin America (PRNewsfoto/Southern Explorations)

Alex has been working in the travel business for two decades, having spent years with Galapagos cruise ship companies, many of whom worked closely with Southern Explorations.

"She's the newest member of our team, but we've known Alex through various business partnerships since the earliest days of Southern Explorations," said Justin Laycob, Founder & CEO, Southern Explorations. "We've always had a shared understanding for how to craft a trip to South America and Central America, so she's a natural fit for our team."

"From the beginning, I liked the way Southern Explorations operated. We all wanted our guests to have the most wonderful trip and they were always open to suggestions. They just wanted to make their guests' dreams become a reality," she said. 

Born and raised in Quito, Ecuador, Alex Paz has long been a proud promoter of her home country and will be helping Southern Explorations to continue to grow travel to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.

"We're a small country, but we have so many things to offer. Ecuador is not just the Galapagos. We have more than that. We have the Andes. We have the Amazon. And travelers must come to Quito with its gorgeous downtown. It's the biggest colonial downtown in South America. Being from Quito, I am very proud of the city, but the country too. We have something for everyone. Volcanoes, hiking, biking, horseback riding. Then, of course, there is the Galapagos," she said.

She prides herself on knowing all the nooks and crannies of Quito and beyond and delights in getting people into the lesser known attractions and spaces throughout Ecuador to help visitors better understand her home country.

Alex Paz and the rest of the Southern Explorations team are ready to craft your trip of a lifetime to Ecuador and the Galapagos.

To learn more, visit www.southernexplorations.com

Media Contact: Eric Bartanen, ericb@southernexplorations.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-explorations-introduces-newest-team-member-300961272.html

SOURCE Southern Explorations

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
09:11
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Die heimische Börse kann nach einem Jahreshoch die Gewinne nicht halten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt schlagen die Indizes unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag mehrheitlich an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnete ein kräftiges Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;