+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 04:36:00

Southern Energy Corp. Postpones Release Date of 2019 Year-end results

CALGARY, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU: TSXV) announces that, as a result of logistical issues and delays caused by COVID-19, it will postpone the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form, inclusive of the reserves disclosure required by National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Year-End Filings"), in reliance on the exemption provided in ASC Blanket Order 51-517 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by the other Canadian securities regulators). The Company will file the Year-End Filings no later than May 15, 2020.

Until the Company has filed the Year-End Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's interim financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2019 is described below, certain of which have already been disclosed in prior press releases:

  • Force majeure event in Mechanicsburg field resulting in the temporary shut-in of approximately 550 boe/d (80% natural gas). This represents approximately 23% of Southern's current volumes. The situation is expected to be resolved by the third-party pipeline and gathering services provider and production is expected to resume in June 2020.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional light oil and natural gas resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi and Alabama. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

READER ADVISORY

Forward Looking Statements.  Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current believe or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the anticipated filing of the Year-End Filings and the timing for resumption of production in the Mechanicsburg field. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecast or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Southern Energy Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
28.04.20
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
28.04.20
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Regierung soll sich anscheinend mit 9 Milliarden beteiligen
US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie springt trotz Gewinneinbruch zweistellig hoch
Bitcoin wird für Krypto-Neulinge zunehmend interessanter
Ausblick AMS: Quartalsumsatz von 480 Millionen US-Dollar erwartet
Bucher bekommt Folgen der Pandemie im Quartal stark zu spüren - Aktie ex-Dividende schwach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB