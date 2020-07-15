15.07.2020 20:01:00

Southern Company scores 100% on Disability Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI) has rated Southern Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." For the fourth year in a row, Southern Company joins an elite group of companies with a 100 percent score on the DEI for a strong dedication to leading disability-inclusion practices.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

Every year since the DEI's inception in 2015, Southern Company has been listed among the top-ranked companies and each of the past four years has earned a score of 100 percent.

"Southern Company is honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion," said Sloane Drake, senior vice president of Human Resources. "We believe diversity in all forms is one of our core strengths, and we are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across our businesses. Many of our employee resource groups, along with our recruiting organization and supplier diversity personnel engage with the disability community through programs, education and community service."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AADP) and Disability:IN that measures policies and practices on a scale from zero to 100 with a score of 100 awarded only to those companies deemed most inclusive. As the nation's most trusted and comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion, the DEI provides an objective assessment of overall business practices.

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI," said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer of Disability:IN. "We are proud to have strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-scores-100-on-disability-equality-index-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-301094212.html

SOURCE Southern Company

