Southern California Fashion House Blue Life Debuts Its 2020 Resort Collection

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California beach-chic fashion house Blue Life announced the launch of its 2020 Resort Collection, to be available this week at Planet Blue retail stores, shopplanetblue.com, shopbluelife.com and boutiques worldwide.

Inspired by a Palm Springs vacation getaway, the Resort collection combines a pastel palette with hints of pink flamingos and canyon clays. Flirty florals and eclectic animal prints are intertwined with fun and easy to wear silhouettes of cotton gauze cover-ups, sexy open back dresses, and smocked minis.  Effortlessly chic and fun, Blue Life Resort was designed for the jet-setter: easy travel pieces, poolside cocktails, daytime exploring and dancing the night away.

"Blue Life designs fit seamlessly into a lifestyle that we all aspire to, said Planet Blue and Blue Life CEO Eddie Bromberg. "Our collections are both elevated and casual, easily accompanying our girl from the beach to the bar."

Blue Life is emblematic of the ultimate wild and free spirit that defines Southern California's laid-back lifestyle. Malibu-born and a favorite of A-listers and reality stars, the Blue Life brand has been a staple of coastal wardrobes since 1995. 

About Blue Life

The Blue Life brand has been sending good vibes since 1995 as retailer Planet Blue's flagship private label. Planet Blue's design team created the brand as a line of basics that would appeal to the California girl lifestyle. The collection features a broad assortment of contemporary designs from dresses, knits, rompers and matching sets to swimwear and intimates. Blue Life designs are available to shoppers on a 7-day trial when purchases are made through its direct-to-consumer website https://shopbluelife.com.

For more information: https://shopbluelife.com | @shopbluelife | #shopbluelife; shopplanetblue.com | @shopplanetblue | #shopbluelife

