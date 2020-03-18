18.03.2020 16:00:00

Southeastern Wisconsin SUV Shoppers Can Get the 2020 Nissan Kicks at Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its athletic design, impressive driving dynamics, a comfortable and upscale interior, advanced technologies, high-level safety and a wide array of premium features, the 2020 Nissan Kicks is a superb choice for compact SUV shoppers in Southeastern Wisconsin. Gordie Boucher of Nissan of Greenfield, a dealership with a reputation for excellent customer service, now offers the 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks is very fun-to-drive. It's powered by a sophisticated 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine, which provides responsive acceleration, as well as a gas-sipping highway fuel economy of 36 mpg. The Kicks also comes equipped with many performance-enhancing features, such as the Traction Control System, Active Traction Control, an Active Engine Brake, Active Ride Control, electric power steering, Vehicle Dynamic Control and Hill Start Assist.

With all of the multimedia and connectivity features, drivers of the Nissan Kicks will be well-connected and entertained on their excursions. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the NissanConnect infotainment system, the Bose Personal Plus sound system, SiriusXM Radio, USB ports and Bluetooth wireless.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks provides high-level safety with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driving assistance technologies. Features include Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and Lane Departure Warning.

Buyers of the 2020 Kicks have a choice of many eye-catching color options. This includes Deep Blue Pearl, Aspen White TriCoat, Fresh Powder, Cayenne Red Metallic, Super Black, Brilliant Silver Metallic and Gun Metallic. The Kicks also offers two-tone color schemes, such as Monarch Orange Metallic/Gun Metallic and Fresh Powder TriCoat/Deep Blue Pearl.

For more information about the Nissan Kicks and other Nissan models at Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, automotive shoppers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com, call (800) 709-6857 or visit in person at 4141 South 108th Street in Greenfield.

 

SOURCE Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

