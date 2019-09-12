DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asian LED Lighting Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the market in terms of drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and competitive landscape. Countries under study are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The study period is from 2015 to 2023; 2018 is the base year.

The Southeast Asian LED lighting market has been growing steadily over the last few years, mainly due to government initiatives, rising demand, and infrastructure projects. The government offers strong support through incentives and regulations; financial support is provided to boost local manufacturers.



Declining prices have resulted in rising consumer demand for and adoption of LED products. In addition, environment-friendly products are seeing increased uptake across the region, fueled by the efforts of the key market participants. The outdoor lighting segment will record significant growth over the next 2-3 years as a result of infrastructure-related investments. Except for Singapore, all the other countries under study are embarking on major projects that are likely to be completed in the short term.



However, market growth is restrained by the intense price competition. Price wars, along with the lack of end-user awareness about the various LED solutions, hamper demand. In addition, declining prices affect companies' bottom-lines and hinder their capacity to spend on R&D and other development efforts.



Growth opportunities include the lighting-as-a-service (LaaS) business model, technological advancements, R&D as a go-to-market strategy, cost efficiency, and the increasing applicability of LED lighting and its solutions. Growing end-user segments and emerging applications will drive market expansion. High R&D budgets and innovative practices will play a key role in capturing more market share. The shift to LaaS has proven to be a significant change in the market. By providing consumers with the option of reduced set-up costs, companies have found an alternative business model to address unmet market needs and expand their portfolios.



Many companies from the region are supported by various government initiatives to meet export capabilities, which allows them to provide high-quality products at relatively lower prices.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the anticipated market growth between 2018 and 2023?

What are the key drivers and restraints to market growth?

What are the trends in end-user segments and distribution channels?

Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?

What is the market landscape like in each of the major Southeast Asian economies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions and Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Distribution Channels

Value Chain

Lighting Technology Roadmap

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total LED Lighting Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total LED Lighting Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion

5. Demand Analysis - Total LED Lighting Market

Penetration Analysis

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total LED Lighting Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - LaaS Business Model

Growth Opportunity 2 - Technological Advancements

Growth Opportunity 3 - R&D as a Go-to-Market Strategy

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cost Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increasing Applicability

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Mega Trends on the Market

9. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the LED Industry



