Southeast Asia Tyre Markets, 2014-2024F

The "Southeast Asia Tyre Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Tyre Types, by End Markets, by Vehicle Types, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South East Asia tyre market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.3% during 2018-24.



Growing demand for passenger vehicles, surging domestic manufacturing as well as opportunities in the aftermarket has propelled the demand for tyres in the South East Asia region. Moreover, government visions such as Indonesia vision 2045 and Vietnam vision 2035 would result in an increase in the level of disposable income in the region. Further resulting in higher adoption of vehicles and would spur the growth of the tyre market in South East Asia over the next six years.



Radial Tyre is the key revenue generating segment in the market owing to its low life-cycle cost and high deployment, especially in the passenger vehicles and two & three-wheeler vehicles. In passenger vehicles, majorly radial tyres are installed due to availability of certain key features such as higher safety, long-term value and lower life-cycle cost. Further, radial tyres are expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well due to a surge in the sales of passenger vehicles in the region.



Two and Three-Wheeler vehicles are the leading market revenue generating segment in the overall tyre market. With increasing consumer spending and solid macroeconomic conditions of several southeast Asian countries, the dominance of the two and three-wheeler vehicles is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. In addition, the commercial vehicle segment is also anticipated to grow at a very healthy pace on account of the growing logistics sector and rising investment spending.



The report thoroughly covers the market by vehicle types, tyre types, end markets and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



By Tyre Types

Radial Tyres

Bias Tyres

By End Markets

OEM

Replacement

By Vehicle Types

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two and Three Wheeler Vehicles

By Countries

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Myanmar

Cambodia

Rest of the Southeast Asia Region

Company Profiles



Bridgestone Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

General Company Establishment Michelin

Giti Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

