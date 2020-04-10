+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 03:24:00

South Korea's largest cryptocurrency 'ICON' unveils a new novel consensus algorithm 'LFT2'

ZUG, Switzerland, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest cryptocurrency project from South Korea 'ICON (ICX)' has officially unveiled Loop Fault Tolerance 2.0 (LFT2), a new consensus algorithm that improves the performance of blockchains, after 3 years of research and development. LFT2 white paper is published on Github. This is the first time a South Korean team successfully innovated on the most important component of blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrencies are powered by distributed systems that depend on consensus algorithms to verify all transactions in a trustless manner. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies today, use Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which has been criticized for its slowness and high energy consumption. Various types of Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) consensus have been popular amongst newer cryptocurrencies such as EOS (Pipelined) and Cosmos (Tendermint). LFT2 has proven performance improvements over PBFT in the areas of scalability and network bandwidth without compromising two fundamental requirements - safety and liveness. 

In simplest terms, PBFT-based algorithms require a large number of message exchanges to reach consensus for one block. LFT2 has reduced the message traffic that is needed for the PBFT-based consensus algorithms from 3 to 2 steps without compromising safety and liveness. By reducing the network load, voting can be done faster, improving overall throughput and reducing network latency.

LFT2 has been audited by the KAIST University research team that discovered problems with Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) consensus algorithm used by Stellar, a top 15 cryptocurrency, in a 2019 published report Is Stellar As Secure As You Think?. For LFT2, KAIST University team wrote, "We analyze a consensus algorithm called LFT2, which is used by a blockchain system, ICON. We prove that LFT2 satisfies safety and liveness, where a certain assumption is required to prove liveness." The full audit report is published on arXiv.org. 

"We're proud of our accomplishments with LFT2. This alone clearly shows why ICON is the top Korean project. But, we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said Min Kim, ICON Foundation Council Member and Founder of the ICON Project. "ICON was once dubbed the 'Korean Ethereum'. We've come a long way since then. LFT2 is hard evidence that ICON and Korea now have the technical prowess to innovate head-to-head with global blockchain projects like Ethereum."

Founded in August 2017, ICON is the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency project from South Korea. ICON aims to build a hybrid blockchain network that bridges autonomous online communities and real-world private enterprises. ICON is currently the 8th most utilized blockchain and fully decentralized with 120 validators from around the world. LFT2 is scheduled to be implemented later this year.

For more information:
Official Blog Post
LFT2 White Paper
'Analysis on LFT2' Audit Report by KAIST University Team
LFT2 Code 

Contact:
Ricky Dodds
ICON Foundation
ricky@icon.foundation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-koreas-largest-cryptocurrency-icon-unveils-a-new-novel-consensus-algorithm-lft2-301038700.html

SOURCE ICON Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB