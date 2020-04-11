+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 20:32:00

South Korea's aSSIST Business School Creates a New Chapter in Digital Education

SEOUL, South Korea, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to aSSIST Business School (President Tae Hyun Kim), based in Seoul, South Korea, the school's online courses, which started as mere solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, have turned out to mark a new chapter of digital transformation in education by its current students, as the school receives high satisfaction rates and feedback from daily surveys. The outcome is cherished both inside and outside, as many educators are struggling to make the transition.

The secret to aSSIST Business School's success is the daily student surveys the school sends out immediately after each class to all of its MBA and PhD/DBA students. With high response rates from students, who are mostly eager professionals from various corporations, the figures reach an average of 6.31 out of a seven satisfaction level, where more than half (55.3%) even gave a full seven points to the school's online lectures.

The school offers Zoom-based, live online lectures while actively integrating the learning platform with Google Classrooms as part of the aSSIST Learning Management System (LMS) to allow students to digitally engage in discussions, simulations, and readings, along with other learning tasks. Diversifying learning tools is important to both broaden and deepen engagement and lengthen the focus time of students, who can get easily distracted on the Internet.    

Following the South Korean government's recommendation to transfer all courses online, aSSIST Business School has taken proactive actions and implemented the digital system by training staff and faculty early in the transformation by preparing a digitalization manual and teaching methodologies. The school closely monitored the quality of the content of the on-line courses every day through the school's big data system and shared the daily student feedback immediately to have the faculty and staff prepare for the next class. The school also created an environment where faculty openly shares best practices and exchanges useful knowledge and tools. It was the agile culture that transformed aSSIST Business School to respond and improve fast amidst the scalable change.    

Moon Soo Kim, the Academic Vice President of aSSIST, stated, "Simply switching to an on-line lecture system may fundamentally cause quality problems. In order to have a successful online education system, schools need to understand which type of synergy can be newly created between faculty-student interaction in an online environment. In fact, we must understand that this is a face-to-face interaction in a digital space; meaning, we need to stop thinking on-line lectures are non-face-to-face or non-human-touch. Schools can carefully structure a valuable, digital human experience and use this moment as an opportunity. aSSIST Business School is ready to share this digital teaching experience we learned to create ourselves. We will share our manual and operational know-how to other universities for free."

aSSIST Business School has affirmed to continue to develop its on-line education platform and digital teaching methodologies beyond the COVID-19 crisis and acquire global leadership in this area by transforming education.

