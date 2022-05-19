South Korea Stocks Likely To Open Under Pressure

|
20.05.2022 01:00:16
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 30 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.
The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, oil companies and industrials.
For the day, the index slumped 33.64 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 2,592.34 after trading between 2,568.54 and 2,597.79. Volume was 663 million shares worth 9.7 trillion won. There were 767 decliners and 124 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.21 percent, while KB Financial stumbled 2.24 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.95 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.88 percent, LG Electronics cratered 5.14 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.20 percent, Naver declined 1.81 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.95 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.77 percent, S-Oil sank 2.73 percent, SK Innovation lost 1.92 percent, POSCO skidded 1.04 percent, SK Telecom weakened 1.70 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 1.89 percent and Kia Motors shed 2.84 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.
The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.
The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.
In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.
Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Kursaal Bern: Weg durch die Pandemie | BX Swiss TV
Die Corona Pandemie forderte ein Umdenken von Strukturen und bestehenden Prozessen. Im heutigen Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG berichtet Oliver Schmutz, CFO der Kursaal Bern AG welchen Herausforderungen sich die Kursaal Bern seit Pandemiebeginn stellen musste.
Ausserdem gibt Oliver Schmutz einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022 und welche Auswirkungen die Corona Nachwirkungen, der Krieg in der Ukraine und die steigende Inflation auf den Tourismus nimmt. Welche Entwicklungen, auch im Bereich der Nachhaltigkeit, zu erwarten sind, erfahren sie im heutigen Interview bei BX Börsen TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|19.05.22
|Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit von A bis Z, ein Glossar für Anleger
|18.05.22
|Schroders: Inflation: Zurück in die 1970er?
|17.05.22
|Schroders: Die Anleiherenditen sind höher, aber sind sie hoch genug?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Abwärtssog: US-Börsen beendet Tag niedriger -- SMI und DAX sacken schlussendlich deutlich ab -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Donnerstag klare Abschläge. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Donnerstag überwiegend nach unten. Die asiatischen Indizes knickten mehrheitlich ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}