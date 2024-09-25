Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Krypto-Kritiker Peter Schiff: Fast jeder Käufer der Bitcoin-ETFs hat Geld verloren
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
Erster Zinsschritt der Fed: Wer sind die Profiteure?
ING-Experten sehen weiter gute Aussichten für Gold - auch Gold-ETFs vor glänzender Zukunft
Global X Defence Tech ETF: Vollblut-Engagement
26.09.2024 01:02:47

South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 120 points or 4.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,570-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with many of the overbought regional bourses likely to see profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials, although the chemical companies were up.

For the day, the index stumbled 35.36 points or 1.34 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,596.32 after peaking at 2,663.36. Volume was 441.8 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won. There were 516 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plummeted 5.14 percent, while KB Financial plunged 4.76 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 3.19 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.58 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.55 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 6.96 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.10 percent, Naver dropped 1.07 percent, LG Chem improved 0.72 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.91 percent, S-Oil added 0.65 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.74 percent, POSCO slumped 2.72 percent, SK Telecom declined 1.38 percent, KEPCO stumbled 1.29 percent, Hyundai Mobis shed 1.11 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.59 percent and Kia Motors lost 0.96 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday but trended lower throughout the session, finally ending mostly in the red.

The Dow stumbled 293.47 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 41,914.75, while the NASDAQ perked 7.68 points or 0.04 percent to close at 18,082.21 and the S&P 500 dipped 10.67 points or 0.19 percent to end at 5,722.26.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength, which has lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to record highs.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales pulled back sharply in the month of August.

Data on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and spending are due later this week, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later today is also in focus.

Oil prices fell sharply Wednesday on uncertainty about the outlook for demand and easing concerns over supply disruptions in Libya. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.87 or 2.6 percent at $69.69 a barrel.

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

25.09.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
25.09.24 What’s Putting Crude Oil Prices Under Pressure?
25.09.24 SMI wieder über 12.000er-Marke
25.09.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit chinesischen Stimuli gesucht
25.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Allzeithoch im Blick
24.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ASML Holding NV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
24.09.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Franken gegenüber Euro und Dollar zulegt
ams-OSRAM-Aktie von Kaufempfehlung angetrieben: Zeitplan für Reverse Split bei ams-OSRAM steht
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
SNB-Entscheid wirft Schatten voraus: Wall Street schwächelte -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Shanghai Composite und Hang Seng letztlich weiter stark
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie leichter: Tarifrunde bei Volkswagen mit Warnung gestartet - "Die Situation ist ernst"
Rheinmetall-Aktie dank neuem Millionen-Auftrag im Plus
Bayer-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) stuft Bayer-Aktie mit Hold ein
Commerzbank-Aktie stark: Commerzbank ernennt neuen CEO - Deutschland will eigenständige Coba
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert

