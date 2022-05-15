Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
16.05.2022 01:02:29

South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday halted the eight-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 140 points or 5.5 percent to an 18-month closing low. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,600-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected - especially among the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday with gains across the board - especially from the financials, technology and oil stocks, chemicals and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 54.16 points or 2.12 percent to finish at 2,604.24 after trading between 2,565.96 and 2,605.84. Volume was 772.35 million shares worth 10.13 trillion won. There were 740 gainers and 145 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial increased 3.17 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.04 percent, Hana Financial spiked 2.80 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 2.47 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 4.43 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.42 percent, SK Hynix gained 3.21 percent, Naver gained 1.67 percent, LG Chem surged 5.05 percent, Lotte Chemical accelerated 2.49 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.38 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 4.82 percent, POSCO rallied 2.75 percent, SK Telecom improved 2.01 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.80 percent, Hyundai Motor soared 3.32 percent and Kia Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened Friday solidly higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow jumped 466.36 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 32,196.66, while the NASDAQ spiked 434.00 points or 3.82 percent to end at 11,805.00 and the S&P 500 advanced 93.81 points or 2.39 percent to close at 4,023.89. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.8 percent, the S&P sank 2.4 percent and the Dow dropped 2.1 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting following the sharp decline shown by the markets over the past month.

While recent bargain hunting efforts have largely been thwarted by worries about the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to combat elevated inflation, traders seemed to shrug off those concerns.

In economic news, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated more than expected in May. Also, the Labor Department said import prices were unchanged in of April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday, lifting the most active crude futures contracts on fears of supply shortage. West Texas International Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $4.36 or 4.1 percent at $110.49 a barrel.

