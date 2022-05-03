Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.3%  SPI 15’428 0.1%  Dow 33’129 0.2%  DAX 14’039 0.7%  Euro 1.0301 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’761 0.8%  Gold 1’868 0.3%  Bitcoin 36’988 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9787 0.1%  Öl 106.0 -1.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

04.05.2022 01:00:19

South Korea Stock Market Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,680-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on bargain hunting and sliding crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares.

For the day, the index dipped 6.99 points or 0.26 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,680.46 after peaking at 2,702.10. Volume was 869 million shares worth 9 trillion won. There were 475 decliners and 368 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.12 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.51 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.75 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.30 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.13 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.86 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.45 percent, Naver improved 0.36 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.71 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.51 percent, SK Innovation slumped 0.49 percent, POSCO retreated 1.37 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.40 percent, KEPCO stumbled 1.34 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 1.87 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.07 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line all day on Tuesday before finally ending with modest gains.

The Dow added 67.29 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,128.79, while the NASDAQ rose 27.74 points or 0.22 percent to end at 12,563.76 and the S&P 500 gained 20.10 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,175.48.

Some encouraging earnings updates and strong economic data aided sentiment ahead of the central bank's policy announcement later today.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rate by 50 basis points, the sharpest rate hike in about 22 years. The accompanying statement is eyed for clues about how aggressively the central bank plans to tighten monetary policy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than expected in March. Also, the number of job openings in the U.S. rose by 205,000 from a month earlier to a series high of 11.549 million in March.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Also, fears of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June sank $2.76 or 2.6 percent at $102.41 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.05.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Viel Unsicherheit - liefert Bossard trotzdem ab?
03.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.05.22 VW setzt voll auf Qualcomm
03.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mastercard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc
03.05.22 Marktüberblick: Covestro senkt Prognose
03.05.22 SMI mit schwachem Wochenauftakt
03.05.22 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.31 16.16 SMIR9U
Short 12’775.30 12.33 SMIUBU
Short 13’181.84 8.67 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.88 03.05.2022 17:31:52
Long 11’495.08 19.77 PSSMDU
Long 11’132.91 12.40 OSSM2U
Long 10’673.01 8.42 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Zinsentscheidung im Fokus: US-Börsen nach volatilem Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Viele asiatische Märkte mit Feiertagspause
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals verteuert sich kräftig
Logitech-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Logitech vermeldet Umsatzrekord -- Prognosen gesenkt
Idorsia-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: Schlafmittel Quviviq erhält Medikamenten-Zulassung in der EU
ams-Aktie schliesst fester: ams OSRAM mit Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Goldpreis: Fed-Entscheidung am Mittwoch mit Spannung erwartet
Günstige Produktionsbedingungen: Wird Afrika zum Big Player in der Wasserstoff-Industrie?
Mark Hulbert: Auf diese Art schlägt die Dividendenzahlung die Inflation
Pfizer dank COVID-Impfung und Corona-Pille mit starkem Jahresstart - Pfizer-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit