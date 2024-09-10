Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’906 -0.2%  Dow 40’737 -0.2%  DAX 18’266 -1.0%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’747 -0.7%  Gold 2’516 0.4%  Bitcoin 48’703 0.4%  Dollar 0.8468 0.0%  Öl 69.7 -3.1% 
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
Nach Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-CEO Huang fällt unter die 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke
Fed-Leitzinssenkung erwartet: Diese Investitionen in Aktien, Anleihen & Co. empfehlen Experten
Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
Cathie Woods ARK Invest Europe hat einen langsamen Start hingelegt
11.09.2024 01:03:57

South Korea Stock Market Overdue For Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, plunging more than 160 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,520-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of key inflation data later this week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower again on Tuesday as losses from the technology and industrial sectors were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index shed 12.50 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 2,523.43 after trading between 2,522.48 and 2,544.83. Volume was 341.2 million shares worth 8.3 trillion won. There were 531 decliners and 342 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.89 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.73 percent, Hana Financial added 0.49 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.93 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 3.20 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.16 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.96 percent, Naver spiked 2.58 percent, LG Chem sank 0.97 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.66 percent, S-Oil eased 0.17 percent, SK Innovation rallied 1.48 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.35 percent, KEPCO shed 0.69 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.65 percent and Kia Motors shed 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and bounced back and forth across the line before finishing on opposite sides.

The Dow shed 92.63 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 40,736.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 141.28 points or 0.84 percent to close at 17,025.88 and the S&P 500 added 24.47 points or 0.45 percent to end at 5,495.52.

The volatility seen over the course of the trading day came as traders looked ahead to the release of closely watched consumer and producer price inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

The Fed is almost universally expected to begin lowering interest rates next week, but there is some debate about if the rate cut will be 25 basis points or 50.

Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday, ahead of the inflation data and on concerns over the health of the global economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery stumbled $2.43 or 3.54 percent to finish at $66.28 per barrel.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 19.90
Short 12’663.22 13.72 YXSSMU
Short 13’167.69 8.65 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’964.71 10.09.2024 17:31:45
Long 11’453.87 19.90 UI3SRU
Long 11’176.12 13.64 SSXMLU
Long 10’675.66 8.81 SSOMQU
Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Bayer-Aktie schwächelt: Bayer bestätigt Wirksamkeit seines Mittels gegen Wechseljahresbeschwerden
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagvormittag vermehrt von Bayer
DAX 40-Wert BMW-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in BMW von vor 3 Jahren angefallen
Apple-Aktie nach Keynote im Minus: Apple stellt iPhones mit Kamera-Auslöser vor
September-Event: Neue iPhones und Computer-Uhr von Apple erwartet
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
ams Aktie News: ams am Mittag mit roter Tendenz
Oracle-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Gewinnplus im ersten Quartal
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert letztendlich

