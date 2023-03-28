SMI 10'839 0.5%  SPI 14'175 0.4%  Dow 32'394 -0.1%  DAX 15'142 0.1%  Euro 0.9977 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'168 0.1%  Gold 1'974 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'000 0.6%  Dollar 0.9201 0.0%  Öl 78.9 0.9% 
Personalwechsel bei der Edmond de Rothschild Group - Ariane de Rothschild wird neue CEO
Warum die Bankenkrise einige unschöne Wahrheiten über die Schweiz offenbart
Kein "Müll" mehr: Moody's stuft Rating für Anleihen von Tesla hoch
Bitcoin profitiert von Bankenkrise: Geht es jetzt auf ein neues Allzeithoch?
Ökonom gibt Ausblick: So könnte die Bankenkrise am Markt noch weiter eskalieren
29.03.2023 01:00:05

South Korea Stock Market May Turn Lower Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,435-point plateau although it may hand back some of those gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and the health of the banking sector. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, chemical companies and industrials, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 25.72 points or 1.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,434.94 after moving as low as 2,415.34. Volume was 516 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 689 gainers and 190 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.16 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.57 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.62 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.29 percent, Samsung SDI eased 0.14 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.50 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.39 percent, Naver gathered 0.10 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.86 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 5.09 percent, S-Oil jumped 2.10 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.16 percent, POSCO rallied 2.11 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.21 percent, KEPCO was up 0.11 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.95 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.57 percent and Kia Motors improved 1.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday, but they all headed south throughout the session and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 37.83 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 32,394.25, while the NASDAQ sank 52.76 points or 0.45 percent to end at 11,716.08 and the S&P 500 fell 6.26 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,971.27.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates amid a continued increase in treasury yields as the 10-year yield climbed further off last Friday's six-month closing low.

In economic news, the Conference Board unexpectedly reported a slight improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Tuesday on easing concerns about global banking sector woes, lifting the most active oil futures contract to a two-week closing high. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.39 or 0.5 percent at $73.20 a barrel.

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey – Weiterhin erklärt François Blochwarum die drei Titel: Colgate Palmolive, UnitedHelath Group & Zurich Insurance das Musterportfolio verlassen mussten.

UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie dennoch fester: Finma entdeckte im vergangenen Jahr Mängel bei UBS und Credit Suisse - Ethos gegen Entlastung von CS-VR
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Schweizer Bankiervereinigung will einen digitalen Franken: Kommt bald der Swisscoin?
ZKB-Chef: CS-Übernahme durch UBS könnte unsere Wachstumspläne beschleunigen
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
Nach CS-Zwangsübernahme: UBS nun wohl de facto eine staatliche Bank
US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- SMI letztendlich in Grün -- DAX beendet Sitzung leicht im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Warum der Euro seine Gewinne hält - zum Franken nahe der Parität
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
SKAN-Aktie im Plus: SKAN mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Umsatz und EBITDA

