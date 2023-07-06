Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'922 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9755 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'911 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'063 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.3%  Öl 76.5 -0.1% 
NEO kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Nach Rally: Leerverkäufer stürzen sich auf Tesla-Rivalen Xpeng
Hedgefondsmanager warnt vor Blasenbildung bei KI-Aktien - dennoch Kaufempfehlung für einige Titel
Stiller Marktführer SGS: Halbjahreszahlen dürften Einblick in die Erfolge der Sparmassnahmen geben
Internationales Geschäft von insolventer Kryptobörse FTX soll wiederbelebt werden
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
07.07.2023 01:00:07

South Korea Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 40 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,560-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financials, chemicals and technology stocks were tempered by support from the automobile producers.

For the day, the index sank 22.71 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 2,556.29. Volume was 524.7 million shares worth 10.2 trillion won. There were 751 decliners and 151 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 2.07 percent, while KB Financial retreated 2.20 percent, Hana Financial plunged 2.69 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.56 percent, Samsung SDI lost 0.71 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 2.26 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.49 percent, Naver surged 4.83 percent, LG Chem stumbled 1.78 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.97 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.08 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.84 percent, POSCO tumbled 2.23 percent, SK Telecom slumped 1.89 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.99 percent, Hyundai Mobis improved 0.43 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.49 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as the major averages opened firmly lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 366.38 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 33,922.26, while the NASDAQ tumbled 112.61 points or 0.82 percent to close at 13,679.04 and the S&P 500 sank 35.23 points or 0.79 percent to end at 4,411.59.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came as a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates following Wednesday's hawkish Federal Reserve minutes.

Before the start of trading, payroll processor ADP released a report showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in June. While the surge in private sector employment paints a positive picture of the economy, it also may convince the Fed to resume raising interest rates.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing the pace of growth in the service sector accelerated by much more than expected in June.

Oil futures settled roughly flat on Thursday with traders weighing the impact of higher interest rates on growth and energy demand against data showing a drop in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $71.80 a barrel, up a penny from the previous close.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide May data for its current account later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of $0.65 billion following the $0.79 billion shortfall in April.

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
06.07.23 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Meta-Aktie in Rot: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
ams-Aktie nach Talfahrt am Vortag weiter unter Druck - Spekulation um mögliche Gewinnwarnung bei Samsung
DocMorris-Aktien profitieren kräftig von positiven Zahlen von Rivale Redcare Pharmacy

