Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'876 0.3%  SPI 14'346 0.3%  Dow 34'289 -0.5%  DAX 15'706 0.7%  Euro 0.9549 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'260 0.8%  Gold 1'898 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'591 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8805 0.0%  Öl 84 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Stadler Rail217818Adecco1213860
Top News
NFT-Lending als neuer Trend - Wiederbelebung für abflauenden NFT-Handel?
Aktienstrategie: Das hat es mit Pairs-Trading auf sich
Zweites Quartal 2023: In diese zehn Aktien investierte Carl Icahn
BCGE-Aktie: Ex-Credit Suisse-Banker Nicolas Krügel wird neuer Chef der Genfer Kantonalbank
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie in Grün: Microsoft in London mit neuem Vorschlag für Activision-Deal - Ubisoft-Aktie im Höhenrausch
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

23.08.2023 01:00:02

South Korea Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,515-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for the economy and for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and chemical companies.

For the day, the index rose 6.94 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 2,515.74. Volume was 462.1 million shares worth 9.05 trillion won. There were 498 decliners and 373 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.43 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.77 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.13 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 1.36 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.10 percent, SK Hynix perked 0.09 percent, Naver soared 3.03 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.88 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.51 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.82 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.57 percent, POSCO jumped 1.63 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.21 percent, KEPCO gained 0.79 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor improved 0.97 percent, Kia Motors climbed 0.90 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and quickly turned lower, although the NASDAQ managed to finish in the green.

The Dow dropped 174.86 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 34,288.83, while the NASDAQ rose 8.28 points or 0.06 percent to close at 13,505.87 and the S&P 500 slipped 12.22 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,387.55.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to look ahead to the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week.

Early volatility in the bond market may also have contributed to the choppy trading, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note showing wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly lower.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales in the U.S. slumped much more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September slipped $0.37 or 0.5 percent at $80.35 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

22.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc
22.08.23 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
22.08.23 SMI kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen
22.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
21.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
18.08.23 Das Herz der deutschen Wirtschaft: kleine und mittlere Unternehmen
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'327.69 19.80 9ZSSMU
Short 12'400.00 13.49
Short 13'350.00 8.82
SMI-Kurs: 10'875.68 22.08.2023 17:30:02
Long 10'360.00 18.04
Long 10'020.00 13.65
Long 9'660.00 8.68
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Dienstagnachmittag im Aufwind
Schnäppchenjäger wittern ihre Chance: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Rezessionsängste schrumpfen: So könnte es bis zum Jahresende für den US-Aktienmarkt im S&P 500 weitergehen
Ausblick: Canadian Solar präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Dienstagvormittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Zweites Quartal 2023: In diese zehn Aktien investierte Carl Icahn
SKAN-Aktie springt hoch: SKAN steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit