Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’475 0.8%  SPI 15’954 0.8%  Dow 34’451 -0.3%  DAX 14’164 0.6%  Euro 1.0203 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’849 0.5%  Gold 1’974 -0.3%  Bitcoin 37’651 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9421 0.0%  Öl 111.1 2.0% 
1 Aktie gratis

15.04.2022 01:02:35

South Korea Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 50 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,715-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to a spike in crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 0.22 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,716.71 after trading between 2,702.61 and 2,720.30. Volume was 650.95 million shares worth 11.25 trillion won. There were 540 gainers and 307 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.74 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.17 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.75 percent, LG Energy Solution rallied 2.32 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.79 percent, LG Display soared 2.10 percent, Samsung SDI surged 3.51 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.65 percent, Naver advanced 0.81 percent, LG Chem dropped 0.77 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.25 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.44 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.46 percent, POSCO perked 0.18 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.63 percent, KEPCO sank 0.90 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 1,93 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages spent much of Thursday in the red and finished in negative territory.

The Dow dropped 113.36 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 34,451.23, while the NASDAQ plunged 292.51 points or 2.14 percent to close at 13,351.08 and the S&P 500 tumbled 54.00 points or 1.21 percent to end at 4,392.59.

For the week, the Dow dipped 0.78 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.63 percent and the S&P lost 2.13 percent; the markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Tech stocks helped lead the way lower amid a substantial rebound by treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year note reaching its highest closing level since December 2018.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales increased in March, while the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. And the University of Michigan showed a substantial improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in April.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday amid reports that the European Union is considering a ban on Russian oil imports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $2.70 or 2.6 percent; WTI crude futures gained nearly 9 percent in the week.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.5% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
14.04.22 Glaxo-Smithkline kauft US-Krebsspezialisten Sierra
14.04.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Dätwyler kauft zu - neue Perspektiven in den USA?
14.04.22 Zurückhaltung vor Osterwochenende
14.04.22 Marktüberblick: K+S erfreut mit Ausblick
14.04.22 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Pharmasektor – Auf Wachstum fokussiert / Kering – Spannender Zahlentermin
14.04.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’963.01 18.89 FSSMPU
Short 13’409.39 13.26 HSSM9U
Short 13’937.07 7.60 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’475.08 14.04.2022 17:31:55
Long 11’962.05 19.48 QSSM4U
Long 11’568.61 11.33 PSSMDU
Long 11’136.57 8.54 OSSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht fester ins Osterwochenende -- DAX beendet Sitzung nach EZB-Entscheid freundlicher
Twitter-Aktie letztendlich im Minus: Tesla-Chef und Twitter-Aktionär Elon Musk beginnt Übernahmeversuch
Vier chinesische Unternehmen planen Zweitlisting an der Schweizer Börse: Was die Schweiz so attraktiv für chinesische Firmen macht
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Meyer Burger will Verwaltungsrat vergrössern
Holcim-Aktie zieht letztendlich an: Holcim will offenbar Ambuja Cements verkaufen
Swiss Re-Aktie im Plus: Swiss Re veröffentlicht Financial Condition Report für 2021 - Milliardenbetrag für Verlustabsicherung beschafft
VAT-Aktie verliert schlussendlich dennoch: VAT kann Umsatz deutlich steigern
Goldpreis: Negative Vorzeichen vor den Feiertagen
Schlechte Aussichten und harsche Kritik an Cathie Woods Führung: Morningstar stuft ARKs Flaggschiff-ETF ab
Darum steigt der Euro wieder über 1,08 Dollar - Auch zum Franken wieder über 1,02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit