Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’160 0.0%  SPI 18’538 -0.2%  Dow 49’142 -0.1%  DAX 24’018 -0.3%  Euro 0.9244 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’836 -0.4%  Gold 4’596 -1.9%  Bitcoin 60’219 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7893 0.0%  Öl 111.2 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: UBS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Andritz zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ethereum erzielt im ersten Quartal Rekordwert bei Transaktionen
Ausblick: WACKER CHEMIE vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Microsoft präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
29.04.2026 01:02:26

South Korea Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 170 points or 2.6 percent in that span. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 6,640-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on weakness among the tech shares and because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its effect on oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, chemicals, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 25.99 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 6,641.02 after trading between 6,621.73 and 6,712.73. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 37.3 trillion won. There were 431 gainers and 417 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.20 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.89 percent, Hana Financial vaulted 3.42 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.11 percent, Samsung SDI surged 7.09 percent, LG Electronics soared 7.60 percent, SK Hynix added 0.62 percent, Naver strengthened 2.09 percent, LG Chem expanded 3.82 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 2.49 percent, SK Innovation advanced 1.99 percent, POSCO Holdings skyrocketed 11.74 percent, SK Telecom slumped 1.22 percent, KEPCO tumbled 2.51 percent, Hyundai Mobis rallied 3.35 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 5.92 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but all quickly tracked to the downside and finished in the red.

The Dow shed 25.86 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 49,141.93, while the NASDAQ slumped 223.30 points or 0.90 percent to end at 24,663.80 and the S&P 500 sank 35.11 points or 0.49 percent to close at 7,138.80.

The NASDAQ pulled back well off Monday's record closing high as companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure came under pressure after reports said OpenAI recently missed its own targets for new users and revenue.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil also weighed on Wall Street, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking above $100 a barrel before giving ground.

Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran stalemate, although it gave ground later in the day following reports that Iran readied a revised peace plan. West Texas Intermediate crude for June month delivery was up $3.44 or 3.57 percent at $99.81 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zinsentscheidungen 2026: Europa erhöht, USA senkt – Was bedeutet das für Anleger?

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Volkswirt Dr. Thomas Gitzel über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten: Zinsen, Inflation, Energiepreise, Geopolitik und die Frage, worauf Anlegerinnen und Anleger 2026 besonders achten sollten.

Zinsentscheidungen 2026: Europa erhöht, USA senkt – Was bedeutet das für Anleger?

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Novartis AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, UBS Group AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
28.04.26 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
28.04.26 Mit Knock-Out Warrants Open End gehebelt in Bitcoin investieren
28.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
27.04.26 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy gesucht
27.04.26 Zinsentscheidungen 2026: Europa erhöht, USA senkt – Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’620.94 19.95 SWKB8U
Short 13’912.61 13.86 SV5BGU
Short 14’435.58 8.90 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’159.50 28.04.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’541.27 19.36 SJQBZU
Long 12’272.30 13.93 SQNBFU
Long 11’747.15 8.99 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie klar im Plus: Auf Wachstumskurs nach erstem Quartal
BYD-Aktie verliert: Herber Gewinneinbruch wegen Rabattschlacht in China
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Dienstagvormittag auf rotem Terrain
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verzeichnet am Dienstagvormittag kaum Ausschläge
T-Mobile US, Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Profit
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht letztlich ins Plus: Nachahmer-Präparate drücken zum Jahresstart aufs Geschäft
Ausblick: Idorsia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag tiefer
Keller-Sutter sieht Parlament wegen UBS-Lobbying unter Druck - UBS-Aktie im Plus

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.