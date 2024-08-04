Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’876 -3.6%  SPI 15’810 -3.3%  Dow 39’737 -1.5%  DAX 17’661 -2.3%  Euro 0.9372 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’639 -2.7%  Gold 2’442 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’236 -6.7%  Dollar 0.8580 0.0%  Öl 77.5 -3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb4432874Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Givaudan1064593Intel941595Geberit3017040
Top News
"KI-Revolution": Super Micro Computer-CEO prognostiziert starkes Wachstum und setzt auf Klimaschutz
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen
Burnout vs. Boreout: Das können Konsequenzen von Unterforderung bei Arbeitnehmern sein
HLEE-Aktie: HLEE-Tochter Sport1 Media verkauft die Hälfte seiner Sport1 GmbH-Anteile
Suche...

05.08.2024 01:00:47

South Korea Stock Market May Open In The Red Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,675-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutal on concerns of an economic slowdown in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 101.49 points or 3.65 percent to finish at 2,676.19 after trading between 2,666.40 and 2,725.05. Volume was 523.78 million shares worth 12.87 trillion won. There were 868 decliners and 58 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plummeted 5.93 percent, while KB Financial plunged 5.78 percent, Hana Financial stumbled 3.88 percent, Samsung Electronics declined 4.21 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.75 percent, LG Electronics lost 4.44 percent, SK Hynix crashed 10.40 percent, Naver slumped 2.06 percent, LG Chem sank 1.75 percent, Lotte Chemical and POSCO both dropped 1.66 percent, S-Oil improved 0.74 percent, SK Innovation retreated 2.71 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.93 percent, KEPCO surrendered 2.48 percent, Hyundai Mobis fell 0.91 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 3.75 percent and Kia Motors shed 4.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 610.74 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 39,737.26, while the NASDAQ tumbled 417.94 points or 2.43 percent to close at 16,776.16 and the S&P dropped 100.12 points or 1.84 percent to end at 5,346.56. For the week, the NASDAQ plummeted 3.4 percent, and the S&P 500 and the Dow both shed 2.1 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to weigh on Wall Street following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment increased by much less than expected in the month of July.

While weaker than expected economic data has been a positive for the markets amid expectations it would convince the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, traders are concerned the Fed has waited too long and could spur a U.S. recession.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to the latest earnings news, with companies like Intel (INTC) and online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) leading the way lower.

Crude oil prices fell sharply to a two-month low on Friday, sliding for a second successive session on rising concerns about the outlook for demand due to slowing growth in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September fell $2.79 or 3.66 percent at $73.52 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
02.08.24 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
02.08.24 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Zahlen gesucht
02.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekordhoch im Blick
31.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’378.60 19.18 SBUXNU
Short 12’638.90 13.51 7CSSMU
Short 13’111.32 8.81 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’875.52 02.08.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’364.08 19.03 SRUBSU
Long 11’180.00 12.79
Long 10’880.00 8.46
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagmittag
Bank of America-Aktie mit kräftigen Abgaben: UBS verklagt wohl Bank of America
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA knickt am Nachmittag ein
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Vormittag
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Dollar kaum - EUR/CHF mit tiefsten Stand seit Februar
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Preis könnte wieder in Richtung 52.500 Dollar abrutschen
Trump will vierte NFT-Kollektion launchen - Ex-Präsident setzt auf Krypto-Euphorie
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit