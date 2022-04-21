Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’313 0.0%  SPI 15’813 0.1%  Dow 34’793 -1.1%  DAX 14’502 1.0%  Euro 1.0335 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’928 0.8%  Gold 1’952 -0.3%  Bitcoin 38’850 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9533 0.0%  Öl 108.7 1.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
22.04.2022 01:02:23

South Korea Stock Market May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,730-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on growing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and steel companies.

For the day, the index improved 9.52 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 2,728.21 after trading between 2,725.04 and 2,737.54. Volume was 1.002 billion shares worth 9.87 trillion won. There were 443 gainers and 400 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.98 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.50 percent, Hana Financial gained 0.63 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.45 percent, Samsung SDI was up 0.49 percent, LG Electronics perked 1.21 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.44 percent, Naver tumbled 1.90 percent, LG Chem sank 0.40 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.29 percent, SK Innovation gathered 0.46 percent, POSCO soared 3.28 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.14 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.88 percent, Kia Motors fell 0.25 percent and S-Oil and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Thursday, accelerating into the red as the day progressed.

The Dow tumbled 368.03 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 34,792.76, while the NASDAQ dropped 278.41 points or 2.07 percent to close at 13,174.41 and the S&P 500 sank 65.79 points or 1.48 percent to end at 4,393.66.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as Treasury yields showed a notable move back to the upside after falling on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note more than offset yesterday's drop, reaching its highest closing level since December 2018.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates contributed to the rebound by Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the International Monetary Fund that it would be appropriate to raise rates "a little more quickly" and predicted a 50 basis point rate hike would be on the table at the Fed's May meeting.

Early in the session, stocks benefited from some upbeat earnings news from the likes of Tesla (TSLA), American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL).

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in April.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session amid concerns about global crude supply and strong demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $1.60 or 1.6 percent at $103.79 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Procter & Gamble warnt mit Zuversicht
21.04.22 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss fester
21.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Quartalszahlen von Nestlé für das 1. Quartal 2022
21.04.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.22 SMI leicht stabilisiert
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
19.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.80% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’802.09 19.57 SMIUBU
Short 13’074.86 13.70 SSMDQU
Short 13’620.58 8.44 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’313.40 21.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’731.88 16.77 PSSMCU
Long 11’490.24 12.64 PSSMDU
Long 10’898.67 7.90 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten halten Extremszenario für möglich: Goldpreis bei 31'000 US-Dollar - Bitcoin könnte mehr als eine Million US-Dollar kosten
Nestlé-Aktie legt zu: Nestlé mit starkem Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Preise als Reaktion auf Inflation angehoben
ABB-Aktie stark: ABB sichert sich im ersten Quartal mehr Aufträge - China-Geschäft wegen Corona-Lockdows Risikofaktor
Glencore-Aktie tief im Minus: Glencore hat 2021 weniger Beschwerden aus der Bevölkerung erhalten - Wohl mehr Treibhausgasemissionen
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg
Credit Suisse steht wohl vor Schwierigkeiten im US-Pensionskassengeschäft - CS-Aktie tiefer
Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Märkte schliessen uneins
Netflix-Aktie verliert: Bill Ackman trennt sich von Netflix-Beteiligung - Millionen-Verlust
Diese DAX-Unternehmen bieten die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Mercedes Benz-, BASF-Aktie & Co.
Krypto-Milliardär Novogratz bullish für Bitcoin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit