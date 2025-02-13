Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’949 1.9%  SPI 17’162 1.7%  Dow 44’711 0.8%  DAX 22’612 2.1%  Euro 0.9457 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’501 1.8%  Gold 2’926 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’097 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9034 -1.1%  Öl 75.3 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526SGS125674092Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156
Top News
DeepSeek, Trump-Zölle & Co.: Warum Buffer-ETFs jetzt an Bedeutung gewinnen
Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA & Co. investieren weiterhin Milliarden in KI
Schweizer Small und Mid Caps: Welche Aktien jetzt im Fokus stehen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: BASF Aktie mit starker Erholung - Alibaba-Aktie vor dem Sprung
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels stärker
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
14.02.2025 00:01:18

South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,580-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the green and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks, chemical companies and automobile producers, while the financial sector was soft.

For the day, the index jumped 34.78 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 2,583.17 after trading between 2,555.98 and 2,583.74. Volume was 669.19 million shares worth 16.82 trillion won. There were 571 gainers and 309 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.31 percent, while KB Financial tanked 3.17 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.49 percent, Samsung Electronics perked 0.18 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 3.46 percent, LG Electronics added 0.51 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.81 percent, Naver stumbled 2.00 percent, LG Chem surged 4.32 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 10.86 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.93 percent, POSCO Holdings soared 4.34 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.54 percent, KEPCO rose 0.24 percent, Hyundai Mobis was up 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.24 percent and Kia Motors rallied 3.27 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but only continued to strengthen as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 342.87 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 44,711.43, while the NASDAQ surged 295.69 points or 1.50 percent to close at 19,945.64 and the S&P 500 rallied 63.10 points or 1.04 percent to end at 6,115.07.

The rally on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its report on producer price inflation in January. While the headline number rose by more than expected, components of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation reading were relatively tame.

The data helped to ease concerns about the outlook for interest rates after Wednesday's consumer price numbers came in hitter than expected.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by slightly more than expected last week.

Closer to home, South Korea will see unemployment data for January later this morning; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13.02.25 Logo WHS Super Micro Computer Aktie: Nvidia-Boost kann Delisting-Ängste nicht stoppen! Der KI-Wert im Fokus
13.02.25 Why Growth in U.S. Crude Exports is Synonymous with Growth of NYMEX WTI
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
13.02.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
13.02.25 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
13.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Geldhäuser erstrahlen im Glanz/Europäische Technologie – Duo mit viel Power
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’441.84 19.88 S2S3KU
Short 13’726.26 13.82 UBSIIU
Short 14’292.73 8.56 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’949.06 13.02.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’400.71 19.88 BD5SNU
Long 12’103.44 13.68 B3US4U
Long 11’592.80 8.91 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie fällt: British American Tobacco 2024 mit Umsatzrückgang
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt BASF-Aktie Buy
Aktienempfehlung Nestlé-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF-Agrarchemie vor Börsengang
SMI schliesst höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekord über 22'600 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Douglas-Aktie im Sinkflug: Douglas blickt zurückhaltender auf die Gewinnentwicklung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Unilever-Aktie sinkt: Unilever schliesst 2024 etwas besser ab als erwartet - milliardenschwerer Aktienrückkauf angekündigt

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten