Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’995 -0.1%  SPI 15’983 -0.1%  Dow 38’571 -0.3%  DAX 18’608 0.6%  Euro 0.9769 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’004 0.4%  Gold 2’351 1.0%  Bitcoin 61’903 1.4%  Dollar 0.8958 0.0%  Öl 78.2 -4.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539GameStop2274310Lonza1384101Swatch1225515Idorsia36346343
Top News
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach: US-Rezession unvermeidbar
Viele Veränderungen im Depot: In diese Aktien investierte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Hedgefonds in Q1 2024
Trump bekennt sich zu Bitcoin - Biden in der Kritik
Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Verlusten
Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Montagshandels fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

04.06.2024 01:04:18

South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 50 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,680-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of key data later in the week, although slumping oil prices may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets are likely to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks, industrials and energy producers, while the financial sector was mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 46.00 points or 1.74 percent to finish at 2,682.52 after trading between 2,657.81 and 2,690.73. Volume was 768.6 million shares worth 13.8 trillion won. There were 632 gainers and 249 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.32 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.13 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.62 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.99 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.67 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.62 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.64 percent, Naver increased 1.47 percent, LG Chem strengthened 1.71 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.83 percent, S-Oil jumped 2.64 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 6.30 percent, POSCO improved 1.36 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.98 percent, KEPCO soared 4.37 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 2.56 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 4.74 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 2.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly turned lower and spent most of the day in the red before a late push saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow slumped 115.29 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 38,571.03, while the NASDAQ added 93.65 points or 0.56 percent to close at 16,828.67 and the S&P 500 rose 5.89 points or 0.11 percent to end at 5,283.40.

Investors locked in recent gains in the first half of the day, consolidating positions ahead of key data later in the week. Late bargain hunting boosted the averages going into the close.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said that manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in May. Also, the U.S. Census Bureau said U.S. construction spending unexpectedly shrunk in April.

Oil prices fell to a four-month low on Monday after OPEC said it will begin phasing out voluntary production cuts over the next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $2.77 or about 3.6 percent at $74.22 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Tag der (Zins-)Wahrheit
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
03.06.24 SMI stürmt über 12.000er-Marke
03.06.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank schwächelt
03.06.24 Kapitalschutz und Rendite in einem
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
31.05.24 Why Does Crude Oil Track Soybean Oil, Diesel?
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’480.69 19.69 S2S3MU
Short 12’743.84 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’251.43 8.67 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’995.22 03.06.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’520.00 19.59
Long 11’280.00 13.90
Long 10’820.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Trump bekennt sich zu Bitcoin - Biden in der Kritik
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
GameStop-Aktie +21 Prozent: Roaring Kitty offenbart grosse GameStop-Beteiligung
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
UBS- und American Express-Aktien tiefer: Swisscard-Eigentümer CS und Amex führen Vertrag nicht fort
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
Meyer Burger-Verwaltungsrat beantragt Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 750:1 - Aktie fällt
Meyer Burger pr&#228;sentiert sich mit Produktneuheiten bei Intersolar Europe in M&#252;nchen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit