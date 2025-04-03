Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -2.5%  SPI 16’362 -2.6%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’717 -3.0%  Euro 0.9488 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’113 -3.6%  Gold 3’113 -0.7%  Bitcoin 70’854 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8585 -2.7%  Öl 69.9 -4.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Apple boostet KI: Millionen-Deal mit NVIDIA
Wetten gegen Naturkatastrophen: Erster CAT-Bond-ETF startet an der NYSE
Tesla-Aktie in der Krise: Früher Investor fordert Musks Rücktritt
NBA-Star Tristan Thompson: Warum er auf Bitcoin setzt
Rohstoffe im März 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
04.04.2025 01:03:30

South Korea Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,485-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion. The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, chemical companies, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index shed 19.16 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 2,486.70 after trading between 2,437.43 and 2,488.92. Volume was 474.7 million shares worth 8.2 trillion won. There were 606 decliners and 276 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.76 percent, while KB Financial plunged 4.22 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 2.81 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.04 percent, Samsung SDI declined 1.77 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 5.81 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.67 percent, Naver rallied 1.53 percent, LG Chem cratered 3.53 percent, Lotte Chemical crashed 5.08 percent, SK Innovation skidded 3.30 percent, POSCO fell 0.37 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.18 percent, KEPCO added 0.70 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 1.89 percent, Hyundai Motor slumped 1.27 percent and Kia Motors stumbled 1.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened sharply lower on Thursday and remained deep in the red throughout the day, ending at session lows.

The Dow plummeted 1,679.39 points or 3.98 percent to finish at 40,545.93, while the NASDAQ crashed 1,050.44 points or 5.97 percent to close at 1,6550.61 and the S&P 500 tumbled 274.45 points or 4.84 percent to end at 5,396.52.

The nosedive on Wall Street came after Trump delivered a highly anticipated speech on Wednesday outlining his plan to impose sweeping tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Canada and the European Union are also preparing countermeasures, leading to concerns about a trade war that could fuel inflation and damage the global economy.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed by more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices pulled back sharply on Thursday after the U.S. implemented its tariffs, while additional selling pressure came after OPEC said it would speed up previously announced increases in output. Crude for May delivery plummeted $4.76 or 6.6 percent to $66.95 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

03.04.25 Logo WHS Porsche AG: DAX-Verlierer 2025 - Ist die Aktie jetzt ein Schnäppchen oder ein Risiko?
03.04.25 Back-Load to the Futures
03.04.25 Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
03.04.25 Kühne + Nagel auf rauen Gewässern
03.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – Bei den Gewinnern/Avolta – Am Puls der Reiselust
03.04.25 Marktüberblick: Trump-Zollankündigung schickt Index-Futures in den Keller
02.04.25 SMI leicht erholt
01.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’045.36 13.76 U80SSU
Short 13’541.30 8.99 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.48 03.04.2025 17:31:25
Long 11’820.00 19.95
Long 11’540.00 13.96
Long 10’970.55 8.73 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Versan Aljarrah: XRP muss auf über 100.000 US Dollar steigen
Trumps XXL-Zollpaket: SMI und DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- US-Börsen knicken letztlich ein -- China-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nikkei stürzt ab
So reagieren Euro, Dollar und Franken auf Trumps Zollkeule
Magnificent 7 unter Druck: Trumps Zoll-Schock lässt Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. abstürzen
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Kanada kündigt Vergeltungszölle für US-Autos an
UBS vollendet Integration der indischen CS-Dienstleister - UBS-Aktie fällt
Global investieren - aber richtig: Drei ETFs, die mehr Diversifikation bieten
Handelskrieg-Risiken umgehen: Diese Aktien könnten sich als sichere Investments erweisen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin stürzt nach US-Zollpaket ab

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}