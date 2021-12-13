South Korea Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,000-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, likely led lower by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the industrials offered support.

For the day, the index shed 8.57 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,001.66 after trading between 3,000.51 and 3,043.83. Volume was 368 million shares worth 8.5 trillion won. There were 495 decliners and 347 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.54 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.69 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.93 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, LG Electronics surged 6.35 percent, SK Hynix advance 0.83 percent, Naver skidded 1.14 percent, Korea Shipbuilding slid 0.61 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.30 percent, S-Oil improved 0.23 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.76 percent, POSCO jumped 1.95 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.36 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.81 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.72 percent and Kia Motors added 0.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red on Monday and stayed under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 320.04 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 35,650.95, while the NASDAQ sank 217.32 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,413.28 and the S&P 500 lost 43.05 points or 0.91 percent to end at 4,668.97.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the strength in the markets last week. The major averages all moved sharply higher last week, with the S&P 500 ending last Friday's trading at a new record closing high.

Traders may also have been moving money out of stocks and into safer havens ahead of the Federal Reserve's money policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid worries about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.38 or 0.5 percent at $71.29 a barrel.