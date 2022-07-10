Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’008 0.6%  SPI 14’207 0.6%  Dow 31’338 -0.2%  DAX 13’015 1.3%  Euro 0.9946 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’507 0.5%  Gold 1’743 0.2%  Bitcoin 21’310 1.1%  Dollar 0.9767 0.3%  Öl 107.2 2.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
11.07.2022 01:00:10

South Korea Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,350-point plateau although it may see some profit taking on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with easing recession concerns offset by the worsening outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and industrials, while the technology, chemical and oil companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 16.34 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 2,350.61 after trading between 2,348.74 and 2,367.84. Volume was 397 billion shares at 6.89 trillion won. There were 588 gainers and 261 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 3.42 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.06 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.09 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.86 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.74 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 4.07 percent, SK Hynix improved 0.96 percent, Naver spiked 1.63 percent, LG Chem surged 3.05 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.55 percent, S-Oil eased 0.11 percent, POSCO perked 0.43 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.37 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.89 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.71 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.45 percent, Hyundai Mobis skyrocketed 5.68 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Friday, finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 46.45 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 31,338.15m while the NASDAQ rose 14.01 points or 0.12 percent to end at 11,635.31 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.24 points or 0.08 percent to close at 3,899.38. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 4.6 percent, the S&P jumped 1.9 percent and the Dow rose 0.8 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in June.

The data eased worries about the economy, but it also added to concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday, gaining for a second straight day after the stronger than expected jobs report. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August jumped $2.06 or 2 percent at $104.79 a barrel, but WTI crude futures shed more than 3 percent in the week.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

08.07.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
08.07.22 Microsoft auf dem Prüfstand – Aktie mit Schwung
08.07.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
08.07.22 SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
08.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Amazon Prime x Grubhub 🚚 Stocks surge 🎢 US jobs report 💼 EUR📢 Bitcoin on the move📈
08.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Neue Avancen auf der Oberseite? / Volkswagen VZ – Ein erster Hoffnungsschimmer?
07.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.5% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) auf Nestle SA, Lonza Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.22 Marktupdate 6. Juli: Rezessionsängste dominieren den Markt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’434.75 15.52 XSSMCU
Short 11’648.60 11.92 XSSMDU
Short 12’138.17 8.71 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’008.39 08.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’379.65 17.78 WSSM8U
Long 10’312.48 13.12 JSSMVU
Long 9’695.69 7.60 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaum eine Daseinsberechtigung: Finanzexperte vergleicht Krypto-Hype mit Tulpen-Manie
UBS-Aktie: UBS will offenbar Iqbal Khan zu alleinigem Vermögensverwaltungs-Chef machen
Alibaba zunehmend unter Druck: Diese chinesischen Internetaktien sind jetzt die Analysten-Lieblinge
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Konkurrent Polestar: So schneidet die Polestar-Aktie bislang an der Börse ab
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagvormittag entwickeln
Börsenexperte Jim Cramer: So könnte es zu einer "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" kommen
Die am häufigsten geklauten Hotelgegenstände: Das entwenden Gäste am liebsten
Euro stabilisiert sich leicht unter 0,99 Franken - die Gründe
Volkswagen-Aktie: VW-Modellplanung wird von Softwareproblemen durcheinander gebracht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit