Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’178 0.0%  SPI 16’206 0.1%  Dow 42’114 -0.6%  DAX 19’464 0.1%  Euro 0.9364 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’943 0.2%  Gold 2’747 0.4%  Bitcoin 58’189 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8669 0.0%  Öl 75.9 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Alcon43249246Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: WACKER CHEMIE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: TRATON zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rohstoffkurse am Abend
Restrukturierungsprogramm: Swiss Steel-CEO will Produktionskapazitäten abbauen
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Suche...

28.10.2024 00:00:59

South Korea Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had slumped almost 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,580-point plateau and it's likely to remain rangebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and fairly flat and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares were offset by weakness from the technology sector.

For the day, the index added 2.24 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,583.27 after trading between 2,577.00 and 2,611.27. Volume was 454.58 million shares worth 10.14 trillion won. There were 617 decliners and 258 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 3.39 percent, while KB Financial skyrocketed 8.37 percent, Hana Financial surged 4.07 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.24 percent, Samsung SDI and LG Chem both stumbled 1.68 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 5.25 percent, SK Hynix strengthened 1.41 percent, Naver tanked 2.50 percent, Lotte Chemical perked 0.22 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.78 percent, POSCO skidded 1.18 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.35 percent, KEPCO slumped 1.08 percent, Hyundai Mobis spiked 2.60 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 1.31 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again offers little clarity as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but slumped as the day progressed to end mixed.

The Dow stumbled 259.96 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 42,114.40, while the NASDAQ added 103.12 points or 0.56 percent to close at 18,518.61 and the S&P 500 eased 1.74 points or 0.03 percent to end at 5,808.12.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 1.0 percent, but the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for the economy after the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in October.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as treasury yields rebounded following Thursday's pullback amid lingering concerns the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates slower than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid worries about geopolitical tensions and for potential output adjustments from OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December closed up $1.69 or 2.3 percent at $71.78 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 3.8 percent in the week.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2| BX Swiss TV

❓ Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA.
❓ Sind KI Aktien immer noch so dominant oder sind sie überbewertet?
❓ Was passiert bei einem Carry-Trade und welche Rohstoffe werden in der Zukunft stärker nachgefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Siemens Energy, Vestas Wind Systems
25.10.24 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV
25.10.24 Unsicherheit hält an
25.10.24 Are New Highs Ahead for Bitcoin?
25.10.24 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf-Aktie gesucht
25.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’665.58 19.99 SSCM8U
Short 12’951.45 13.70 0SSSMU
Short 13’413.76 8.93 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’177.86 25.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’684.15 19.35 UHGS9U
Long 11’399.82 13.55 UBSY9U
Long 10’930.22 8.90 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KGV als Schlüsselfaktor für Anleger: Was Buffett & Co. am Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis schätzen
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter
SP fordert Bund zu Kauf von Sandoz auf
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag im Minus
TecDAX-Papier EVOTEC SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein EVOTEC SE-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
EVOTEC stärkt Partnerschaft mit Bristol Myers Squibb - Aktienkurs steigt
SMI-Handel aktuell: Das macht der SMI mittags

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten