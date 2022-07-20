Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’075 -0.4%  SPI 14’262 -0.5%  Dow 31’875 0.2%  DAX 13’282 -0.2%  Euro 0.9888 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’585 -0.1%  Gold 1’697 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22’987 1.4%  Dollar 0.9713 0.3%  Öl 106.7 -0.6% 
0 CHF Kommission
21.07.2022 01:02:23

South Korea Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 50 points or 2.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,385-point plateau and it's poised to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index advanced 15.88 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,386.85 after trading between 2,382.65 and 2,410.06. Volume was 328.96 million shares worth 7.36 trillion won. There were 630 gainers and 228 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 2.75 percent, while KB Financial surged 4.75 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.66 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.66 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 2.57 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.00 percent, Naver climbed 1.03 percent, LG Chem spiked 3.65 percent, Lotte Chem improved 1.19 percent, S-Oil added 0.54 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.85 percent, POSCO perked 0.87 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.30 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent, Kia Company lost 0.61 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed and remained that way through much of the session before a late rally pushed them all into the green by the close.

The Dow added 47.79 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 31,874.84, while the NASDAQ surged 184.50 points or 1.58 percent to end at 11,897.65 and the S&P 500 rose 23.21 points or 0.59 percent to close at 3,959.90.

The jump by the NASDAQ reflected strength among tech stocks, which came amid a positive reaction to earnings news from Netflix (NFLX). Semiconductor stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 2.5 percent.

On the other hand, gold stocks came under pressure over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.1 percent. The weakness among gold stocks came as the price of gold for August delivery fell $10.50 to $1,700.20 an ounce.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales tumbled by much more than expected in June.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand during the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $1.96 or 1.9 percent at $102.26 a barrel on the expiration day.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

20.07.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 18.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
20.07.22 Mehr Walmart bei Gap
20.07.22 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert
20.07.22 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
20.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Netflix jumps 📺 Stocks surge 📈 Tesla earnings 🚗 Bitcoin breaks resistance📊
20.07.22 Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent
19.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.85% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp
19.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
10.06.22 Bitcoin Kurs stürzt unter 30.000 Dollar - US-Inflation springt auf 8.6 Prozent
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’581.34 17.03 USSMNU
Short 11’737.25 13.75 TSSMOU
Short 12’254.04 8.33 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’074.65 20.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’322.85 12.58 JSSMVU
Long 9’705.44 7.43 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-Aktie letztlich etwas tiefer: Wachstum verlangsamt sich etwas
Nord Stream 1: Putin signalisiert erneute Gaslieferung
Gaslieferungen im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Credit Suisse-Aktie, Zur Rose-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Konzerne könnten nach der Valora-Übernahme ebenfalls auf der Wunschliste der Käufer stehen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts
Gazprom: Ausbleibende Unterlagen zur Turbine für Nord Stream 1 verhindern Einbau
Marktexperte Michael Burry rechnet mit anhaltender Inflation über Jahre
Georg Fischer-Aktie gefragt: Geringeres Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr - Anteil erneuerbarer Energie gesteigert
ASML-Aktie dreht trotzdem ins Plus: Verzögerte Umsatzbuchungen stimmen pessimistischer
iPhone-Nachfrage höher als erwartet? Analysten mit Zuversicht für Apples Erfolgsprodukt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit