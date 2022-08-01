Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’798 -0.1%  DAX 13’480 0.0%  Euro 0.9748 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’707 0.0%  Gold 1’772 0.3%  Bitcoin 21’879 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9500 -0.2%  Öl 100.2 -8.9% 
0 CHF Kommission
02.08.2022 01:02:57

South Korea Stock Market Likely To Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, gathering more than 55 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,450-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation amid concerns over growth and sinking oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the shipbuilders and chemicals were offset by weakness from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index was up 0.75 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 2,452.25 after trading between 2,437.13 and 2,461.40. Volume was 480.94 million shares worth 7.4 trillion won. There were 490 gainers and 346 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.82 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.03 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.81 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.16 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.46 percent, SK Hynix slumped 0.82 percent, LG Chem strengthened 1.66 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.13 percent, S-Oil rose 0.11 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.80 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine soared 3.78 percent, Samsung Heavy surged 3.56 percent, Korea Shipbuilding rallied 2.01 percent, Daewoo Engineering advanced 0.95 percent, POSCO dropped 0.83 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.34 percent, Kia Motors declined 0.99 percent and SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics and Naver were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up mildly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 45.95 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 32,799.18, while the NASDAQ fell 21.71 points or 018 percent to close at 12,368.98 and the S&P 500 dipped 11.67 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,118.62.

Worries about slowing growth weighed on sentiment, but fairly encouraging corporate earnings updates helped limit market's downside.

In addition, investors are looking ahead to the crucial non-farm payroll data due later in the week.

In economic news, the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly lower in July, while the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending fell more than expected in June. Also, the Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing PMI was down slightly in July but not as much as feared.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand and ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended lower by $4.73 or 4.8 percent at $93.89 a barrel. Closer to home, South Korea will provide July data for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 6.0 percent yearly gain in June.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

01.08.22 Meta steckt in Schwierigkeiten
01.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
29.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Apple und Amazon ??berzeugen - US-Quartalszahlen geben Au...
29.07.22 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen nach Zahlen gesucht
29.07.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
29.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Apple&Amazon jump📱Stocks advance📈 Earnings: ExxonMobil&Chevron🛢️ Consumer stocks📊
29.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Sprungbrett 3’600? / Microsoft – Bullen bleiben am Drücker
28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’721.56 16.27 TSSMOU
Short 11’922.15 13.93 SSSMVU
Short 12’402.47 8.14 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’145.91 29.07.2022 17:31:09
Long 10’699.39 17.98 XSSMKU
Long 10’335.15 11.37 JSSMVU
Long 10’048.61 8.81 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach jüngsten Gewinnen: SMI im Feiertag -- US-Börsen tiefer -- DAX schliesst an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zieht an
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Lufthansa-Piloten votieren in Urabstimmung für Streik - Lufthansa sichert sich nachhaltigen Flugkraftstoff von Shell
NEL, Linde & Co. im Fokus: Darum dürfte der Wasserstoffmarkt in den kommenden Jahren massiv wachsen
Varta-Aktie fällt: Hohe Kosten zwingen Varta zur Anpassung der Jahresziele
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim hat das Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES übernommen
Tencent Aktie News: Tencent im Minusbereich
thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: Krupp-Stiftung hält Einstieg von Nordrhein-Westfalen bei thyssenkrupp-Stahlsparte für möglich
Ausblick: PayPal stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: BP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit