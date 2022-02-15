South Korea Stock Market Due For Support On Wednesday

|
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 95 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,675-point plateau although it figures to find its footing on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing geopolitical concerns and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets finished firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the oil, technology and financial shares.
For the day, the index dropped 27.94 points or 1.03 percent to finish at 2,676.54 after trading between 2,665.47 and 2,716.45. Volume was 575 million shares worth 9.2 trillion won. There were 698 decliners and 174 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.12 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.15 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.60 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.81 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.15 percent, Naver skidded 1.09 percent, LG Chem added 0.48 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 3.43 percent, S-Oil plummeted 4.76 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.96 percent, POSCO retreated 1.23 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.18 percent, KEPCO tanked 2.03 percent, Hyundai Motor rallied 2.27 percent, Kia Motors advanced 0.78 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session, finishing solidly in the green.
The Dow surged 422.67 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 34,988.84, while the NASDAQ soared 348.84 points or 2.53 percent to end at 14,139.76 and the S&P 500 spiked 69.40 points or 1.58 percent to close at 4,471.07.
The rebound on Wall Street came amid easing geopolitical concerns following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border. Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.
Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in January.
Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as worries about supply disruptions eased amid the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down by $3.39 or 3.6 percent at $92.07 a barrel.
