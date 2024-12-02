Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’836 0.6%  SPI 15’732 0.4%  Dow 44’782 -0.3%  DAX 19’934 1.6%  Euro 0.9312 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’847 0.9%  Gold 2’639 -0.4%  Bitcoin 84’545 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8871 0.0%  Öl 71.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Stadler Rail217818Novartis1200526Sunrise Communications138622040Lonza1384101
Top News
Portfolio-Manager setzt auf Zukunft der NVIDIA-Aktie - Monopolstellung von Vorteil
Comeback-Story angeschlagen? Investor empfiehlt Verkauf von Super Micro-Aktien
Bitcoin auf dem Weg zur 100'000 US-Dollar-Marke: Ein Plus für andere Cyberdevisen?
Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich freundlich
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen
Suche...

03.12.2024 00:00:31

South Korea Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping more than 50 points or 2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,450-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, supported by strength from the technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the technology and chemical companies were offset by support from the financial shares and a mixed performance from the automobile companies. For the day, the index dipped 1.43 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 2,454.48 after trading between 2,448.45 and 2,483.29. Volume was 323.35 million shares worth 7.47 trillion won. There were 675 decliners and 216 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 1.70 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.21 percent, Hana Financial spiked 2.08 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.11 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.77 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.67 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.69 percent, Naver declined 1.45 percent, LG Chem lost 0.53 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.26 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.40 percent, POSCO sank 0.71 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.81 percent, KEPCO improved 0.84 percent, Hyundai Mobis soared 2.51 percent, Hyundai Motor slumped 1.14 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed and finished the same way.

The Dow slumped 128.65 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 4,4782.00, while the NASDAQ rallied 185.78 points or 0.97 percent to close at a record 19,403.95 and the S&P 500 added 14.77 points or 0.24 percent to end at 6,047.15.

Investors were cautious ahead of a slew of crucial economic data later this week, including reports on private sector and non-farm payroll employment, service sector activity and a reading on consumer sentiment.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said construction spending increased more than expected in October. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said its reading on U.S. manufacturing increased by more than expected in November but continued to indicate a contraction.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on possible supply disruptions due to rising tensions on the geopolitical front although the upside was marginal as investors look to Thursday's OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up by $0.10 or 0.15 percent at $68.10 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Fiserv Inc.
✅ Cintas
✅ Blackstone

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.12.24 UBS Logo 2025: Kein Platz für Langeweile
02.12.24 Novo Nordisk – hat die Abnehmspritze eine Zukunft?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
02.12.24 SMI bringt sich in Stellung
02.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 02.12.2024
28.11.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch
26.11.24 S&P 500 ESG Futures Fifth Anniversary – Sustainable Outperformance
26.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’278.32 19.32 BA4SLU
Short 12’519.25 13.86 7CSSMU
Short 12’987.79 8.86 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’835.86 02.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’312.11 19.97 SSZMIU
Long 11’045.99 13.70 SSRM1U
Long 10’589.02 8.99 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der NVIDIA-Aktie ein
Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin - 100'000-Dollar-Marke bleibt greifbar
Comeback-Story angeschlagen? Investor empfiehlt Verkauf von Super Micro-Aktien
Covestro-Aktie steigt: Adnoc kommt mit Übernahme voran
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2024: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Grünes Licht von der EU: Lufthansa kann bei ITA einsteigen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48
So schätzen Analysten die Apple-Aktie ein
Adecco-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 600 Millionen Euro abgeschlossen
Bitcoin auf dem Weg zur 100'000 US-Dollar-Marke: Ein Plus für andere Cyberdevisen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten