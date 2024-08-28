Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’349 0.4%  SPI 16’380 0.4%  Dow 41’091 -0.4%  DAX 18’782 0.5%  Euro 0.9367 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’913 0.3%  Gold 2’503 -0.9%  Bitcoin 49’850 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8421 0.1%  Öl 78.5 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Trotz Freundschaft mit Elon Musk: Donald Trump als US-Präsident könnte auch für Tesla gefährlich werden
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini dringt ins ETF-Segment vor
Nestlé beruft nach Schneiders Rücktritt Veteran zum CEO: Analyst hält Führungswechsel für "keine schlechte Sache"
Trump oder Harris - Wiederholt sich 2016?
Marktexperte: Bärenmarkt 2025 möglich, aber kein Grund zur Panik
Suche...

29.08.2024 01:01:12

South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day slide in which it had given up almost 20 points or 0.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,690-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of key inflation data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the automobile companies, losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,689.83. Volume was 276.4 million shares worth 10.4 trillion won. There were 625 decliners and 260 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.52 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 2.28 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 4.09 percent, Samsung Electronics improved 0.79 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.44 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.30 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.46 percent, Naver slumped 2.44 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.72 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.64 percent, S-Oil stumbled 1.41 percent, SK Innovation tanked 2.73 percent, POSCO dropped 2.75 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.53 percent, KEPCO sank 0.88 percent, Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.90 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 4.65 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 2.75 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower and mostly remained under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 159.08 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 41,091.42, while the NASDAQ sank 198.79 points or 1.12 percent to end at 17,556.03 and the S&P 500 lost 33.62 points or 0.60 percent to close at 5,592.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected anxiety ahead of the release of market leader Nvidia's (NVDA) fiscal second quarter results after the close of trading.

After the markets closed, Nvidia showed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat estimates.

Stocks were also under pressure as traders looked ahead to Friday's Commerce Department report on personal income and spending in July, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve. While the data is not likely to affect optimism the Fed will lower rates next month, it could impact expectations for how quickly the central bank cuts rates.

Crude oil futures dropped Wednesday on concerns about the outlook for global oil demand, and on data showing a much smaller than expected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October sank $1.01 or 1.34 percent at $74.52 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo
✅ SAP
✅ Ferrari

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.08.24 Marktüberblick: Continental-Aktie gesucht
28.08.24 Anleger treten auf die Bremse
28.08.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
28.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch
28.08.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Impulse?
27.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
27.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, UBS Group AG
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’876.43 19.17 U4B7SU
Short 13’120.12 13.89 2MSSMU
Short 13’628.71 8.83 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’348.70 28.08.2024 17:30:01
Long 11’855.58 19.62 UVESNU
Long 11’560.00 13.74
Long 11’088.58 8.89 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlen auf den Verkaufszetteln
Ausblick: BYD stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: SMI rutscht etwas tiefer - Novartis auf Allzeithoch
Devisen: Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit