Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’870 0.7%  SPI 15’839 0.6%  Dow 38’111 -0.9%  DAX 18’497 0.1%  Euro 0.9786 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’982 0.4%  Gold 2’343.3800 0.2%  Bitcoin 61’789.8 0.1%  Dollar 0.9035 -1.1%  Öl 81.9 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411Holcim1221405
Top News
Ist Teslas FSD kein Autopilot? Tech-Investor: "Noch lange nicht autonomes Fahren"
Handelswettkampf mit China: Tesla will neue Fabrik in Thailand bauen
So können Anleger mit Verzögerungen bei Unternehmensabspaltungen umgehen
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert letztendlich im Minus
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

31.05.2024 01:03:15

South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slumping almost 90 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,635-point plateau and it's expected to open to the downside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of caution ahead of key inflation data later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials and chemicals were mixed.

For the day, the index tumbled 41.86 points or 1.56 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,635.44 after peaking at 2,666.63. Volume was 366.42 million shares worth 10.92 trillion won. There were 680 decliners and 197 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.65 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.77 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.98 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 2.26 percent, Samsung SDI declined 1.56 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 3.80 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.36 percent, Naver tanked 2.80 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.40 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 3.65 percent, S-Oil slumped 1.46 percent, SK Innovation perked 0.10 percent, POSCO retreated 1.20 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO surrendered 2.60 percent, Hyundai Mobis skidded 1.15 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 1.53 percent and Kia Motors crashed 3.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Thursday and remained well in the red throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 330.06 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 38,111.48, while the NASDAQ tumbled 183.50 points or 1.08 percent to end at 16,737.08 and the S&P 500 sank 31.47 points or 0.60 percent to close at 5,235.48.

The weakness on Wall Street was fueled by concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later today, which includes readings said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

A nosedive by shares of Salesforce (CRM) weighed on the Dow, with the software company plunging 19.7 percent after reporting weaker than expected revenues and guidance.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept modestly higher last week. Also, the Commerce Department said gross domestic product was revised down to 1.3 percent in Q1 from 1.6 percent.

Oil futures ended sharply lower on Thursday as a jump in gasoline inventories weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $1.32 or 1.7 percent at $77.91 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide April numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In March, industrial production fell 3.2 percent on month and gained 0.7 percent on year, Retail sales rose 1.5 percent on month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Micron Technology
✅ Dell Technologies
✅ Ferrari
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

30.05.24 Five Things to Watch in the Soybean Market in 2024
30.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz - Investieren in einen Megatrend / Richemont - Neuer Chef, alter Glanz
30.05.24 GameStop: David versus Goliath – Die Rückkehr der Meme-Aktie
29.05.24 BNP Paribas - Baustoffhersteller nutzen die Krise
29.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy setzt Rally fort
29.05.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’366.78 19.17 JESSMU
Short 12’634.40 13.35 OGSSMU
Short 13’093.01 8.87 0SSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’869.90 30.05.2024 17:40:00
Long 11’357.52 18.57 UBSEEU
Long 11’180.00 13.10
Long 10’640.00 8.59
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Goldman Sachs stuft Roche mit "Sell" ein
Nestlé-Aktie springt hoch nach Aussagen des Nestlé-Chefs zur Entwicklung im zweiten Quartal
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Neue Swiss Steel-Aktien nehmen Börsenhandel am Mittwoch auf
Salesforce-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinnsprung kann schwachen Ausblick nicht ausbügeln
UBS-Aktie letztlich höher: UBS angeblich an Geldwäsche beteiligt - Personalrad dreht sich
Darum zeigt sich der Franken stark: Euro rutscht unter Marke von 98 Rappen
Nestlé-Aktie profitiert: Einschätzung des RBC-Analyst zu Nestlé wird positiver
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab
NIO Aktie News: Anleger schicken NIO am Nachmittag ins Plus
Zinssorgen belasten weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX zum Handelsende kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit