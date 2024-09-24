Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’049 0.7%  SPI 16’035 0.6%  Dow 42’208 0.2%  DAX 18’997 0.8%  Euro 0.9431 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’941 1.1%  Gold 2’657 1.1%  Bitcoin 54’059 0.7%  Dollar 0.8435 0.0%  Öl 75.2 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Richemont21048333Swatch1225515Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Holcim1221405
Top News
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
Trump oder Harris: Was der Wahlausgang in den USA für die Zukunft der Kryptowährungen bedeuten könnte
Erster Zinsschritt der Fed: Wer sind die Profiteure?
ING-Experten sehen weiter gute Aussichten für Gold - auch Gold-ETFs vor glänzender Zukunft
Global X Defence Tech ETF: Vollblut-Engagement
Suche...

25.09.2024 01:02:48

South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in six straight sessions, improving almost 120 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,630-point plateau and it's got another positive lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets saw mild upside and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion, although some of the more oversold markets may correct to the downside.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology, chemical, energy and automobile sectors.

For the day, the index rallied 29.67 points or 1.14 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,631.68 after moving as low as 2,597.81. Volume was 345.9 million shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 605 gainers and 264 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.08 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.53 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 3.40 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.96 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 2.24 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 2.34 percent, SK Hynix improved 0.93 percent, Naver increased 0.78 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 8.46 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 10.75 percent, S-Oil climbed 0.98 percent, SK Innovation jumped 6.45 percent, POSCO rallied 1.58 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.89 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.61 percent, Kia Motors added 0.58 percent and SK Telecom and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday, bounced back and forth across the line and finally ended mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 83.57 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 42,208.22, while the NASDAQ gained 100.25 points or 0.56 percent to end at 18,074.52 and the S&P 500 rose 14.36 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,732.93.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came on continued optimism for more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming months.

The upside was limited by concerns for the economy after the Conference Board reported a notable deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Oil prices rallied on Tuesday as concerns about the outlook for demand eased after the Chinese central bank announced a slew of stimulus measures to boost the nation's economy. An escalation in tensions in the Middle East, and reports of a new storm in Gulf of Mexico also contributed to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.19 or about 1.7 percent at $71.56 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ASML Holding NV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
24.09.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
24.09.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.09.2024
24.09.24 12.000er-Marke bleibt ein Problem
24.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – An der runden Tausender-Marke
23.09.24 TRACE for U.S. Treasury Securities
16.09.24 Sanierung bei Volkswagen – gelingt nun der Turnaround der Aktie?
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’483.69 19.34 UBS07U
Short 12’749.07 13.78 Y4SSMU
Short 13’204.62 8.88 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 12’048.85 24.09.2024 17:30:48
Long 11’480.00 19.83
Long 11’220.00 13.84
Long 10’782.60 8.98 SSQMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Franken gegenüber Euro und Dollar zulegt
ams-OSRAM-Aktie von Kaufempfehlung angetrieben: Zeitplan für Reverse Split bei ams-OSRAM steht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag in Grün
Deutscher Finanzminister: Abwehr von UniCredit Sache der Commerzbank - Aktie steigt dennoch an
Krypto-Millionäre auf dem Vormarsch
Frankenaufwertung und Zinspolitik: Diese Massnahmen der SNB erwartet ein Experte bis 2025
US-Wahl: Analyst prognostiziert wohin es für den Goldpreis geht
Morgan Stanley: Margensorgen bei NVIDIA übertrieben - Potenzial bleibt stark
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Darum könnte nun die Post-Halving-Rallye beginnen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten